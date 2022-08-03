Bournemouth, Barcelona update hands Bristol City hope of keeping player

AFC Bournemouth are reportedly in talks with Barcelona over a deal for goalkeeper Neto, which looks a boost to Bristol City‘s hopes of keeping hold of Dan Bentley.

Reports earlier this week highlighted the Cherries’ interest in the City captain with Scott Parker said to be keen to add cover and competition for Mark Travers ahead of their return to the Premier League.

The Championship club would likely have to consider any bids for Bentley given he only has one year left on his current deal but it seems as though that may no longer be an issue.

According to the Daily Mail, Bournemouth are in talks with Barcelona over a move for the 33-year-old shot-stopper.

The report claims that Neto has slipped below both Marc-André ter Stegen and Inaki Pena in the pecking order and is considered expendable by the Spanish club as they look to raise funds.

Parker is understood to be keen to add some experience to his keeping unit with 23-year-old Travers and 22-year-old Will Dennis his only current options.

Fulham have also been touted with an interest in Neto but have recently signed Bernd Leno, which may mean they’re no longer keen.

The Verdict

This update offers the Robins hope of keeping Bentley as if Bournemouth can agree a deal for Neto, you have to think that a move for the Englishman would be unlikely.

With Travers and Dennis already part of the squad, Parker is unlikely to sign two new goalkeepers while the City captain may not want to move if he’s going to be a number three.

That means the Robins might not have to make the transfer decision it looked as though they were set to face.

The issue of his expiring contract remains, however, and could invite interest from other parties.

