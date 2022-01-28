Bournemouth awaiting Manchester City decision that could affect transfer agreement between the clubs

Manchester City are reportedly considering making a transfer decision that could void clauses in an agreement they have with Bournemouth.

This relates to the deal that brought Morgan Rogers to Scott Parker’s side in the Summer on loan.

That agreement also came with an option to buy the player for a figure of £12 million, with an extra £3 million in add ons.

There was also an agreement that Bournemouth have an obligation to buy for £9 million rising to £12 million if the Cherries earn promotion to the Premier League.

However, according to the Manchester Evening News, the top flight league leaders are considering recalling Rogers from his loan, which would cancel all of these agreements.

Rogers has failed to really make a mark on the side third in the Championship.

Of his 15 league appearances, only one of them has come as a starting position.

Manchester City have found new loan agreements this window for the likes of Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Tommy Doyle and James Trafford, so the club are clearly evaluating their options for all of their loaned out players.

City could be giving up on a decent transfer sum by making this switch as there are no guarantees that a new club would agree to these transfer clauses if they took Rogers on loan.

Rogers recently signed a new contract with City to keep him at the club until 2024.

Bournemouth are currently eight points off league leaders Fulham, and three points adrift of second place Blackburn Rovers.

However, Parker’s side do have a game in hand on Rovers.

Up next for Bournemouth is a trip to Oakwell Stadium as they face bottom of the table Barnsley.

The Verdict

It’s not been an ideal time for Rogers at Bournemouth. He would’ve been hoping to make a bigger impact in the side when he joined in the Summer.

Finding another loan option for him would probably be the smart move. He needs the experience so will need to find a club where he will simply get more game time.

City clearly rate him quite highly if they just recently tied him down to a longer-term contract, and a £12 million transfer valuation speaks volumes.

However, being unable to get into the Bournemouth side has hampered his career and he now needs to find somewhere that will allow him to start turning things around.