Bournemouth and West Brom players on Newcastle’s new 7-strong summer transfer list

Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly and West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone both feature on the seven-strong transfer shortlist drawn up by Newcastle United after meetings about the plans for the summer, according to The Mirror.

We can expect to see Newcastle flex their new-found financial might in the upcoming window as Eddie Howe looks to make the most of the funds pumped into the club following last year’s big-money Saudi takeover.

It seems he’s going to get significant backing as The Mirror has reported that a seven-player shortlist has been drawn up after a meeting on transfer strategy between club director Amanda Staveley and the club’s Saudi investors.

The report claims that there are two Championship players – Kelly and Johnstone – among Newcastle’s summer targets.

Howe worked with the former during his stint at Bournemouth and now appears to be eyeing a reunion with the 23-year-old centre-back, who has impressed as a mainstay in the Cherries backline this season.

Johnstone, meanwhile, is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2021/22 campaign and will no doubt be keen to secure a return to the Premier League after a frustrating season in the Championship with West Brom.

The Verdict

Many were expecting over-ambitious and reckless spending from Newcastle in their first summer since the big-money takeover but it seems they’re taking a fairly sensible approach.

Kelly and Johnstone have both been linked with a move to St James’ Park throughout the season and it seems the Magpies are set to take action to try and bring them to the North East club in the summer window.

The Albion goalkeeper will be a free agent and so it shouldn’t be too difficult to convince him to get on board with the project Howe is building at Newcastle.

It may be harder to land Kelly, however, as the defender’s contract runs until 2024 and Bournemouth may yet secure promotion back to the top flight.