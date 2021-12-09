Bournemouth and others handed setback in pursuit of ‘incredible’ Portsmouth player

Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu is set to stay at Portsmouth despite reported interest from Bournemouth and multiple other Championship clubs, manager Danny Cowley has revealed.

The 19-year-old joined the Fratton Park club on a season-long loan deal ahead of the 2021/22 campaign and has been a pivotal player for Cowley’s side.

Bazunu has been a mainstay in the Pompey side since his arrival, keeping eight clean sheets in 19 League One games, and has impressed on the international stage for the Republic of Ireland.

According to the BBC’s Andrew Moon, the teenager’s performances have turned heads in the Championship with Bournemouth among the second tier clubs keeping a close eye on him.

But the Irishman is unlikely to be going anywhere in the upcoming window as Cowley has revealed that he can only be recalled by Man City if the Premier League club have an injury crisis.

He told the 42: “The clause is if Manchester City get into serious injury concerns with the goalkeepers.

“They have a few in front of Gavin – not loads, but enough to suggest [a recall] won’t happen. We would have to be very unlucky should that occur, but then again not much has gone for us at the moment.

“Gavin has been incredible for us at every level in terms of improving the team, working towards the game idea and value for money.”

The Verdict

It seems the Cherries and any of the other Championship clubs interested in Bazunu will have to wait until the summer to try and land the impressive teenager.

Cowley’s update is fantastic news for Pompey fans, who will likely be breathing a sigh of relief at keeping hold of one of their best players this term.

The step up to the second tier beckons, however, and it would be a shock not to see him step up at least one division next season if not two.

Portsmouth’s ideal scenario would likely be to secure promotion and then bring the 19-year-old back for another season but there’s a long way to go toward achieving that despite their impressive recent form.