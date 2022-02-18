Bournemouth and Man City in transfer talks over player

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has told Dorset Live that the club are in talks with Manchester City over the possible recall of Morgan Rogers.

The 19-year-old has been on loan with the South Coast side since the start of the season but was recently omitted from their 25-man squad as he was seemingly informed that he no longer has a future with the Cherries.

Siriki Dembele’s January arrival from Peterborough United appeared to bring an end to Rogers’ Bournemouth career, however a proposed move to Blackpool on deadline day failed to come to fruition for the teenager and in the end he stayed put at the Vitality Stadium.

Now Parker has revealed that the club are in talks with City over the player’s future as both clubs seek to find a solution as soon as possible:

“We are in discussions with Man City and yes, I think we will get to a solution with Morgan. So we will see how that pans out.”

Rogers has made 15 appearances for the Cherries this term, scoring just one goal as he has largely failed to settle under Parker and co.

Bournemouth still have an option to make the move permanent for a fee of £9 million but there is no absolutely no chance of that happening.

The Verdict

For one reason or another, things just haven’t worked out for Rogers and it appears likely that he will return to City before too long.

There isn’t much point in him staying with Bournemouth if he isn’t going to play at all, so it is best for all parties that he heads back up north.

It’s a tough situation for the youngster to be in and it won’t be one that Parker wanted to put him through.

If the move to Blackpool had happened, things could have been a lot different for the 19-year-old.