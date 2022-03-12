Bournemouth and Lyon join Leicester and Southampton in pursuit of Bristol City ace

Bournemouth and Lyon have emerged as the latest clubs to join the race for exciting Bristol City midfielder Han-Noah Massengo, as per a report from Bristol World.

The 20-year-old has appeared 28 times in the league for the Robins this season and is nearing 100 total appearances for the Championship outfit.

Leicester City and Southampton were credited with an interest in the young midfielder last month, as per a report from Football Insider, and with Massengo’s contract set to expire in 2023, the race could continue to grow.

Coming through the ranks at Monaco FC, the Robins signed the exciting midfielder back in the summer of 2019.

Bristol World have revealed that Bournemouth and Lyon representatives have both been sent to watch the 20-year-old recently, and with months before the window opens, the number of interested clubs is expected to increase.

The verdict

Massengo is an exciting talent, and he has accumulated invaluable experience at Ashton Gate, experience that has aided his development massively.

Bristol City have another couple exciting talents who have shown all the necessary abilities to adapt to regular Championship football this season, with Antoine Semenyo and Alex Scott also thoroughly impressing.

It will be interesting to see just how many teams could be alerted to Massengo’s potential availability in the summer, and the kind of figure that the Robins will demand, especially with his contract ticking down.

It will be as intriguing to see whether the interest continues to grow regarding the futures of Scott and Massengo, as the Robins would be reluctant to lose all three of their young stars, despite the hefty fees they would see as a result.

This appears to be a deal that would rely on what the immediate future holds for Bournemouth, as if they remain a Championship club, then have only a small chance of securing the signature.