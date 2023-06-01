Leeds United's relegation to the Championship has opened up many possibilities of players departing, with Crysencio Summerville said to be of interest to Bournemouth and Crystal Palace.

That's according to Phil Hay of The Athletic, who outlined the Dutchman as one of many potential departures during the upcoming summer window.

The 21-year-old was the subject of reported interest from Newcastle United last month. Football Insider claim the Magpies would only make a swoop for Summerville's services if Leeds fell into the second tier.

Summerville signed a new deal at the start of the season, keeping him tied down at Elland Road until the summer of 2026. He scored four and assisted a further two in what was his major breakout season with the Whites in 2021/22.

The Dutch youth international signed from Feyenoord's set up to join Leeds' youth team in 2020, He starred there for the Whites and was eventually given cameo appearances by Marcelo Bielsa, before becoming a more regular first-team fixture under Jesse Marsch.

What's the latest with Crysencio Summerville at Leeds? Is the Bournemouth and Crystal Palace interest genuine?

Phil Hay wrote in his 'Leeds United squad audit: Who stays and who goes this summer?' article and outlined the situation with Summerville, with Leeds braced for offers for the 21-year-old, he said: "He’s young and on a pretty long contract but, despite his talent, don’t be surprised if Leeds listen to approaches for Summerville as part of their need to pull in some cash."

Despite many fans thinking he would be a starter in the second tier, Summerville appears to be on his way, Hay added: "He is one on the list of potential departures."

Hay explained that the interest comes from both domestic clubs and some foreign, too, he continued: "Premier League sides Bournemouth and Crystal Palace have had a look at the Dutchman, as have clubs on the continent."

Should Leeds keep Summerville?

Leeds need to keep some players this summer, even if there is interest in plenty of players. They can't sell all of their squad during this rebuild and need to convince some to stay.

Summerville is the only natural right-winger in their squad, and despite some inconsistencies in the Premier League, he could easily be a top end Championship winger.

Leeds should fight tooth and nail to reject bids for the Dutchman, and unless a ridiculous bid that they simply cannot refuse comes in, should be able to hold onto him.

A bidding war may even drive up the price, which could be a good thing for Leeds. If he does depart, it would be ideal if someone paid over the odds for him.