Bournemouth and Celtic handed boost as player confirms Reading decision

Bournemouth and Celtic target Kyle Edwards has confirmed that he will not be joining Reading permanently and has left the club after a pre-season trial with the Royals.

The 23-year-old winger left West Bromwich Albion at the end of his contract this summer and joined their Championship rivals on trial earlier this month.

However, Reading are currently under a transfer embargo and it seems that despite discussions with the EFL about the situation that has meant a deal for Edwards could not happen.

He confirmed as much in a tweet last night but thanked the Berkshire club for the opportunity.

Just wanted to say a quick thank you to @ReadingFC for the pre season experience. Unfortunately couldn’t get pen to paper due the current situation. A great club with great people wish them all the best for the season 👊🏾 — edwardo (@therealedwardo) July 25, 2021

It seems the former Baggies winger is unlikely to be short of suitors, with reports emerging last week that Bournemouth and Celtic were set to battle for his signature.

With Edwards now available once again, it’ll be interesting to see whether either club swoop.

The Albion academy product made 49 appearances for his boyhood club with his most significant contributions coming in the 2019/20 promotion-winning season but he fell out of favour last term and was not offered a new deal.

The Verdict

This looks like a major boost for both Bournemouth and Celtic as it seems Edwards is available once again after not joining Reading.

The Royals’ preparations for the 2021/22 campaign have been hamstrung by the transfer embargo placed upon them by the EFL and the 23-year-old’s tweet seems to indicate that is what ruled out a permanent deal for him.

Edwards is not yet the finished article but there’s an awful lot to like about him and at 23, you can understand why the likes of Bournemouth and Celtic are keen.