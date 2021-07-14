Bournemouth agree deal for Newcastle United man but face complications

Bournemouth and Newcastle have agreed a loan deal that would see Freddie Woodman arrive at The Vitality Stadium, according to Mark McAdam on Twitter.

However, the tweet outlines that an injury to Newcastle’s Martin Dubravka has halted the deal from progressing.

Woodman, who has been with the Tyneside club since 2013, is yet to make a first-team appearance at Newcastle. A potential move to Bournemouth would be his sixth loan spell away from the Premier League club.

The highly-rated shot-stopper has spent the last two seasons with Swansea and has been a consistent performer under Steve Cooper.

Woodman particularly shone last year and played a vital role in Swansea’s fourth-placed finish. The 24-year-old also won the golden glove award after keeping an impressive 2o clean sheets.

Dubravka’s injury situation is set to determine what happens with Woodman’s immediate future, and it could disrupt Bournemouth’s transfer plans, should they be kept in the dark for too long.

The verdict

This would be a brilliant signing for Scott Parker’s side. It could be argued that Woodman deserves a chance in the top division, but should he thrive once again, then the Premier League would surely be his next venture.

Best described as a modern-day goalkeeper, Woodman has the technical ability and composure to match his shot-stopping capabilities. The 24-year-old also commands his box very well and is always on hand to snuff out danger that emerges behind his defenders.

If prolonged, it is a situation that could frustrate The Cherries, especially if Asmir Begovic is to depart this summer, with Fabrizio Romano confirming that there are several clubs in pursuit.

With uncertainty around their move for Woodman, it would be no surprise to see Bournemouth continue their search for a goalkeeper.

