Bournemouth 3-0 Swansea City: FLW reports as classy Cherries dismantle Swansea to enhance play-off hopes

Bournemouth secured a massive three points over fellow promotion chasers Swansea City this evening as they won 3-0 at the Vitality Stadium.

Goals from Phillip Billing, a Latibeaudiere own-goal and Arnaut Danjuma sealed the win for Jonathan Woodgate’s side which enhances their hopes of securing a top six berth, with them now only two points away from Barnsley who occupy the final play-off spot.

As for Swansea, it puts a major dent in their quest for automatic promotion especially with Watford recording a big victory at the New York Stadium on the same evening.

The Cherries started the match in dominant fashion and were displaying some slick interchanges in the final third, and it didn’t take them long to break the deadlock.

In the ninth minute, Jonathan Woodgate’s side scored through a quite magnificent finish from Phillip Billing.

The lively Arnaut Danjuma worked some space down the left-flank and then placed a pin-point cross towards Billing who was unmarked in the Swansea box, and he acrobatically finished with an overhead kick that flew past Woodman.

Bournemouth continued to assert their authority and were showing a sharpness and hunger that was reminiscent of the early season form they showcased under former manager Jason Tindall.

After looking well off the pace in the early advances, Swansea did grow into the game and were showing lots of neat, intricate football with them utilising their full-backs in Ryan Manning and Connor Roberts well, but they could not carve out a clear-cut opportunity to level proceedings.

Just as you felt the away side were getting back into the match, the Cherries struck a second just before the half-time whistle.

Danjuma whipped in a fierce corner and it was met by Solanke who headed in at the near post but the final touch came off Swans defender Latibeaudiere which evaded Woodman in the Swansea goal.

Ten minutes into the second half the Cherries had a huge chance to make it 3-0.

Danjuma whipped a free-kick into the Swansea box and it was met by Carter-Vickers but his flying headed effort was tipped over expertly by Woodman to deny the Cherries an extension of their lead.

Swansea had their best chance of the match ten minutes later as a fabulous stop from Begovic denied half-time substitute Morgan Whittaker, who slammed an from 25 yards but it was denied by the Bosnian shot-stopper.

Begovic had to be on his A-game again with 15 minutes left of the match, as Ryan Manning fired in a low ball and Whittaker hooked it towards goal but Begovic was there to parry away and prevent Swansea clawing back the deficit.

Jack Stacey had a chance to make it 3-0 soon after as he drove down the right and fired a shot just inches past Woodman’s post after it flicked off Manning.

They did make it 3-0 though in the 86th minute as the Billing laid the ball off to Arnaut Danjuma in the penalty box and he slammed it home past Woodman to secure his 10th goal of the season, and with that, a vital three points for the Cherries in their quest for a play-off spot.