Bournemouth 2-2 Blackpool: FLW reports as Solanke’s double is cancelled out by Seasiders’ comeback

Bournemouth and Blackpool played out a pulsating Sky Bet Championship clash on the sunny South Coast as the Seasiders fought back from two goals down to earn a share of the spoils against the Cherries at the Vitality Stadium.

Scott Parker made two changes to the side which won away at Birmingham City in midweek as both David Brooks and Junior Stanislas came in for Emiliano Marcondes and Leif Davis respectively.

Whilst for Blackpool, Neil Critchley also tinkered with his side as the Seasiders brought in the likes of Kenny Dougall, Marvin Ekpiteta and Tyreece John-Jules for Reece James, Richard Keogh and Shayne Lavery.

In what was a fast start to the contest, Bournemouth worked an early opening as Jaidon Anthony and Jordan Zemura combined well down the left for the latter to see his shot deflected wide.

However the home side didn’t have to wait too much longer to make the breakthrough as Stanislas charged through the centre of the pitch well before feeding Dominic Solanke who fired in a powerful low effort into the far right hand corner of the net.

Blackpool continued to leave themselves open in wide areas and the Cherries were only too happy to exploit the space at will through the threatening Anthony and Brooks.

It was soon 2-0 to Bournemouth as Solanke charged in at the front post to meet substitute Marcondes’ cross unopposed to head home his second of the afternoon.

Mark Travers was then called into action for the first time in the game as he had to stay alert to repel Luke Garbutt’s well struck freekick at his near post.

The Seasiders then went even closer to pulling a goal back as Ekpiteta hit a close range effort wide after the home side failed to deal with a corner.

Then Keshi Anderson should have reduced the deficit as he shot straight at Travers from close range when it appeared easier to score.

Bournemouth then attempted to increase their lead as Brooks once again tore down the right before finding the onrushing Philip Billing who could only find the side netting from close range.

Josh Bowler was then next to go close for the visitors as he drove forward well before arrowing a shot wide of the near post.

Moving into the second half and Bournemouth quickly had the chance to make it three as Solanke charged through after being released by Brooks, however the former Chelsea and Liverpool frontman completely fluffed his lines as he attempted to round Chris Maxwell in the Blackpool goal, with the striker ending up in a heap on the floor.

Bowler was then back on the attack for the visitors as he broke through, but his low shot was once again in keeping with his side’s earlier efforts as Travers made an easy save.

Blackpool then did get a goal back as James Husband fired home following a goal mouth scramble.

The Seasiders had their tails up and they soon got back on level terms as a penalty was awarded after Zeno Ibsen Rossi committed a foul in the box, with Jerry Yates stepping up to send Travers the wrong way from 12 yards and the travelling 1000-strong Blackpool faithful into raptures on the far side.

This match was a great advert for the Sky Bet Championship and both sides were going more direct in search of a winner in the final 15 minutes.

Chances were few and far between during the final quarter and in the end the two teams earnt a share of the spoils.

Never the less Critchley is sure to be the more satisfied of the two managers, as Parker saw his side let a two goal lead slip against their newly promoted visitors.

A great point on the road for Blackpool and certainly a lot to learn for what is a very young Bournemouth side who still have new signing Gary Cahill to bring into the mix.

FULL TIME: Bournemouth 2-2 Blackpool