‘Bound to be an old team mate’ – Many Bolton Wanderers fans react to potential emerging transfer news

The Bolton News has revealed that Bolton have taken an unnamed midfielder on trial, and they could sign him in the coming weeks.

The report describes the player as “experienced” and someone that Whites boss Ian Evatt invited down to their Lostock training base for a trial, and if successful, could be signed before Christmas.

Evatt said: “I always said it would be unless someone really special came along. Now, we have a midfield player at the moment who is available to us and is in training with us today. He will have a look at us, we can look at him.

2He is probably a player who wouldn’t have been within our reach but because he has not been fixed up anywhere else, he’s here.

“I am not going to name names, because I don’t want to lose him to anyone else, but that looks promising moving forwards.”

It’ll be interesting to see exactly who this unknown midfielder is, and here, we’ve been looking at how Bolton supporters have been reacting to the news on Twitter.

Quiz: Which club did Bolton Wanderers sell each of these 20 players to?

1 of 20 Gary Madine Cardiff Sheffield Utd Blackpool Oxford

Many have been speculating to who it might be – with some suggesting that it could be one of Evatt’s former teammates from his time at Blackpool.

Check some of the best responses below this this morning’s news:

Think it's Dione Donohue, think that's how it's spelt anyway — Paul Aspden (@bwfc1510) December 14, 2020

Assuming you know who it’s is if your calling him a “midfield ace” — Al 🤘🏻🖤🤘🏻 (@alixdeeee) December 14, 2020

Bound to be an old team mate isn't it, Puncheon, Vaughan or someone as terrible. — Chris Wordley (@chris_wordley) December 14, 2020

Can we all have a game of guess who? I'll go with someone who played for Hull city or Sheffield Wednesday 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Jay Critchley (@J44_BOY) December 14, 2020

Better late than never eh Marc! pic.twitter.com/wl7oTnLMG7 — LifeofRiley (@CapnTone) December 14, 2020

Jack Wiltshire is on a free! ( That would be some signing) – nice to dream. — Gavin Hudson (@gavinlhudson) December 14, 2020

Any ideas who it is — Anthony (@tonycurtis74) December 14, 2020

Miguel Veloso, at last? — Simon Woods (@simonwoods59) December 14, 2020

Kieran Lee? — Paul Aspden (@bwfc1510) December 14, 2020