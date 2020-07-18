‘Bottled it’, ‘Top manager’ – Plenty of West Brom fans engage in manager debate after Huddersfield loss

West Bromwich Albion fans appear to be split on the job that Slaven Bilic has done this season, after their 2-1 loss at Huddersfield Town last night.

It was a loss that saw Leeds United promoted back to the Premier League. For the Baggies though, they look set to be overtaken by a rampant Brentford who sit a point and a place behind West Brom, and with a game in hand.

After leading the Championship table for much of the first-half of the season, the second-half – particularly their form since the restart – hasn’t been that of a team worthy of promotion to the Premier League.

Last night’s defeat brought about a big reaction from Baggies fans online. Some have slated Bilic for his side’s drop in form, whilst others recognise the task at hand, and the good job he’s so far done.

See what the West Brom fans are saying about Bilic below:

Still think Bilic is class, it’s on the players this – need a Pontus Janson type player — Baggie Fans (@BaggieFans) July 17, 2020

Never one for calling out individual players normally but when you have like of Sawyers bottling challenges and Johnstone not doing the basics what chance have we got. Bilic got a lot wrong too. #WBA — Paul (@P4ulG87) July 17, 2020

I just hate that Bilic reverted from 433. We were solid, we were cohesive, and we were getting results in that formation. It’s a travesty that he went back to a system that had been worked out easily long ago. Now we pay the price for that. — Dan Nash (@DanNash86) July 17, 2020

I think it's reasonable to criticise the team selection and substitutions tonight – Bilic got them wrong, and it was obvious at the time. That said, I still think that the side he put out should've put in a performance far better than what we got. — Ben Hemmings (@BaggieBen) July 17, 2020

Did well to get us in the position we were in but bottled it in the end. Hope he stays though — BigSemiAjayi (@BigAjayi) July 17, 2020

Don't have confidence in him — Albion News Gaming (@albion_gaming) July 17, 2020

Top manager, best we’ve had in a while. Some decisions are dodgy but look where he’s got us. Need to keep hold of him for next season — 𝐃𝐀𝐍©️ (@danwba_) July 17, 2020

Bilic has a responsibility to come out, do an interview and apologise to the fans for this. #WBA — Liam Jones (@liamjackjones) July 17, 2020