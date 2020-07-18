Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Bottled it’, ‘Top manager’ – Plenty of West Brom fans engage in manager debate after Huddersfield loss

Published

8 mins ago

on

West Bromwich Albion fans appear to be split on the job that Slaven Bilic has done this season, after their 2-1 loss at Huddersfield Town last night.

It was a loss that saw Leeds United promoted back to the Premier League. For the Baggies though, they look set to be overtaken by a rampant Brentford who sit a point and a place behind West Brom, and with a game in hand.

After leading the Championship table for much of the first-half of the season, the second-half – particularly their form since the restart – hasn’t been that of a team worthy of promotion to the Premier League.

Last night’s defeat brought about a big reaction from Baggies fans online. Some have slated Bilic for his side’s drop in form, whilst others recognise the task at hand, and the good job he’s so far done.

See what the West Brom fans are saying about Bilic below:


