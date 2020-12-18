‘Bottled it’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Tony Pulis’ comments about 27-year-old

Tony Pulis has made it loud and clear that Moses Odubajo “won’t be doing that again” following his controversial moment against Nottingham Forest in midweek.

The Owls defender appeared to congratulate striker Lewis Grabban after scoring Forest’s second goal in Wednesday’s defeat at the City Ground.

Grabban had beaten teammate Tom Lees to the ball before thumping past Joe Wildsmith to put the result beyond doubt.

However, seconds later, Odubajo was seen smiling and laughing with Grabban, before clearly high-fiving him, despite Wednesday staring down the barrel at yet another Championship loss.

But Odubajo, 27, took to Twitter and said: “Out of context, videos can be misconstrued” in a series of tweets claiming his innocence.

Speaking to the press ahead of Wednesday’s game with Coventry City tomorrow, Pulis had his say on the matter.

“I haven’t spoken to Moses yet, I’ve seen what he put on social media, I was made aware of everything and I will deal with the situation. He won’t be doing it again,” the Owls boss admitted.

Wednesday fans have had their say following Pulis quotes, and it’s clear to see that many of the Hillsborough faithful don’t want to see the former Hull City man play again for the club.

We’ve picked out some of the best responses below:

The clown shouldn’t be hi-fiving opposition players during a game full stop. It doesn’t matter if we’re winning 5-0 or losing 5-0 laughing and hi-fiving with an opponent during a game shows a complete lack of commitment and professionalism — ®️ (@No_Gimicks) December 18, 2020

Haven’t spoken to him since Tuesday what a joke guess he’ll play tomorrow. — Mikey Card (@0736card) December 18, 2020

Kick @Moses_28 out of the club Tony we don’t want him here get him gone — Deano (@deanrowdingswfc) December 18, 2020

By doing it again, I hope you mean playing Tony. — Marra 🦉 (@MG_Marra) December 18, 2020

He never kicks a ball for us again — MAC (@sawyer_macca) December 18, 2020

He should have had a Wednesday morning roasting in front of everyone before a hard training session. — keiron ✍🏼 writing (@keiron1972) December 18, 2020

He should be finshed now him — owl (@owlwawaw) December 18, 2020

Should have been in TP office 8am Wednesday morning. Sacked by 8.05. — RB (@rbswfc) December 18, 2020

Sack him — 🦉 (@ecp1867) December 18, 2020