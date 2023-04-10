Jed Wallace believes that West Brom have ‘bottled it’ in their battle to win promotion, even though they remain in the hunt to secure a top six finish.

West Brom drop more points

Even though the Baggies remain just five points away from the play-off places, with a game in hand on many of their rivals, they were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw with QPR at The Hawthorns on Easter Monday.

Goals from Brandon Thomas-Asante and Semi Ajayi had put Carlos Corberan’s side ahead after just 13 minutes, so a home win seemed inevitable given Albion’s performances on their own patch, combined with the R’s struggles.

However, Lyndon Dykes pulled one back for the visitors, before Chris Martin charged down a clearance from Josh Griffiths to deservedly put the Londoners level.

Whilst Albion improved slightly as the game went on, the reality is that they didn’t create clear chances, and it was QPR who had the better opportunities to pick up the win late on but they squandered two big chances.

That made it four without a win for Corberan’s side, and it continued a miserable few days after a dismal showing at Rotherham a few days ago.

And, BBC reporter Rob Gurney revealed that he had a brutally honest verdict from Wallace after the game, with the midfielder pulling no punches with his assessment of how the season is playing out.

“Jed Wallace has just given me an extremely honest appraisal of their Easter: "rubbish", "bottled it”, and regarding their top six aspirations: “it’d almost be unjust”, and “unbelievable” they’re still in contention. Carlos Corberan has just emerged.”

The Baggies are back in action on Saturday when they make the short trip to take on Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium.

West Brom must improve quickly

Many Albion fans will see Wallace’s remarkable comments as refreshing, because they know the performances haven’t been good enough in recent weeks. The loss at Rotherham was alarming, and they weren’t that much better today after the first 15 minutes.

Given how much is at stake for Albion here, you really would expect them to be playing with more heart, desire and quality, but they just weren’t at it for large parts today.

For a player to speak like this is very rare, but Wallace knows that Albion are at a low point right now, and he clearly feels that some home truths will help the dressing room. Whether that is the case remains to be seen, but it’s good to hear such honesty from a player, and all West Brom fans will be demanding a response from Wallace and his teammates on Saturday.