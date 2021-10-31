‘Bottled it’, ‘Cook has to go’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to recent events v Plymouth Argyle

Many Ipswich Town fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s 2-1 away defeat to Plymouth Argyle in Sky Bet League One on Saturday.

The Tractor Boys eventually left Home Park full of disappointment after initially taking the lead through George Edmundson’s 14th minute header, with goals from Plymouth’s Luke Jephcott and Conor Grant cancelling out the defender’s well taken effort.

Argyle’s victory saw Town’s recent momentum shift become halted and as a result Paul Cook’s side now occupy 11th place in the league standings as they continue to struggle to gain some form of consistency.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Ipswich Town faithful to give their thoughts on what they had seen from their team, with many taking to social media to air their views on the performance.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Ipswich lost on Saturday.

Missed too many chances. Plymouth won't go up. Very average team. — The Xenomorph 💙 (@facegrabber) October 30, 2021

Wanna get promoted we need to beat teams like this ! — Paolo Walnut (@johnalbertregan) October 30, 2021

How have we not won that game, Plymouth nothing special at all — Nathan King ✞ (@Nathan_King2) October 30, 2021

So disappointing to lose the game after the amount of golden chances we had. Ultimately, you can’t waste that many tap-ins against top of the league and expect to win.#itfc — ITFC 👤 (@_____ITFC) October 30, 2021

Another lead thrown away. Bottled it, again town. This is why we will be in league 1 next season. 15 played, 5-5-5. #itfc — Patrick Palmer (@PatrickJP85) October 30, 2021

Not good enough again. Start dropping some of these players. Need a good kick up the backside and to earn their spots. Can't keep getting away with stupid mistakes. — Mark F (@Pleyndamour) October 30, 2021

An absolute shock, more points thrown away — sean (@_seangregory_) October 30, 2021

After 15 games, we can no longer talk about running in. Reluctantly, a shock is needed: change coach. — Giovanni (@ChansonBalladee) October 30, 2021

Can’t fault the effort, just needed to be more clinical in front of goal. Deserved a point at least. Quick turn around, we go again on Tuesday. Things will still come good 💙 — OneLoveBlue (@oneloveblue44) October 30, 2021

Cook has to go. Plymouth looked terrible and we still can’t win — GunnarFau (@FauGunnar) October 30, 2021

Played good considering they are top of the league. Too many sitters missed though, joke. https://t.co/veALjWMHaE — tays (@6Tays) October 30, 2021