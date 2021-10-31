Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ipswich Town

‘Bottled it’, ‘Cook has to go’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to recent events v Plymouth Argyle

Published

9 mins ago

on

Many Ipswich Town fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s 2-1 away defeat to Plymouth Argyle in Sky Bet League One on Saturday. 

The Tractor Boys eventually left Home Park full of disappointment after initially taking the lead through George Edmundson’s 14th minute header, with goals from Plymouth’s Luke Jephcott and Conor Grant cancelling out the defender’s well taken effort.

Argyle’s victory saw Town’s recent momentum shift become halted and as a result Paul Cook’s side now occupy 11th place in the league standings as they continue to struggle to gain some form of consistency.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Ipswich Town faithful to give their thoughts on what they had seen from their team, with many taking to social media to air their views on the performance.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Ipswich lost on Saturday.


