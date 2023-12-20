Highlights Leeds United need a victory to close the gap on Ipswich Town in the Championship table.

A win would put pressure on Ipswich and keep Leeds in contention for a top two spot.

Leeds have a good record in big games this season, which gives them confidence heading into the match.

Ian Holloway has given his scoreline prediction for this weekend’s major clash at the top of the Championship table.

Leeds United face Ipswich Town in a crunch clash between third and second in the table.

The Whites will be keen to close the gap between the two sides, with 10 points currently separating them.

Meanwhile, Kieran McKenna’s side could take a big step towards automatic promotion by sealing all three points at Elland Road on Saturday.

Holloway: “Players will rise to the occasion”

Holloway was full of praise for both sides when looking ahead to this weekend’s big fixture in the Championship.

The former Blackpool boss is predicting a score draw at Elland Road, as he expects both teams to rise to the occasion to put on an entertaining game.

“[Leeds] held on to a good squad.

“It's very difficult when you come down when Leeds did, there's a lot of changes.

“But they've got a nucleus of a Premier League side there.

“For me, it's the hardest thing to do.

“Everyone wants to leave like rats leaving a sinking ship, but that didn't seem to happen with Leeds.

“They had been down in the doldrums and got back to the Premier League with the absolutely magnificent [Marcelo] Bielsa.

“I almost shed some tears when he left! He was so different and unique.

“But Leeds will come bouncing back.

“I'm a big fan of Kieran McKenna.

“If you watch how they've moulded things off the pitch, I've seen them [players and staff] go out together and get Ed Sheeran in the dressing room.

“You have to bond your team together.

“Ipswich used to be a terrible place to play because they weren't pleasing the fans under Mick McCarthy.

“Those fans were desperate to get back up and out of the lower divisions because they hadn't tasted it in years.

“Now Kieran has made it a wonderful place to be and they're going for it.

“They look like they're built to move forward and step higher into another division.

“Good luck to them.

“He still hasn't done it [won promotion to the Premier League] yet, but I love the way he's built an 'invincible' atmosphere within his team.

“It should be a great game.

“Both teams have almost too much to lose at this stage, I can only see it ending even.

“I think all the players will rise to the occasion.

“I’m going for Leeds 1-1 Ipswich.”

Leeds United league position

Leeds and Ipswich are third and second in the Championship respectively going into Saturday’s game.

The two teams meet in a 12.30pm kick-off in Yorkshire.

Leeds need victory on Saturday

A win for Leeds would close the gap between the two teams down to seven points at the halfway stage of the season.

That is a manageable gap, which would really put some pressure on Ipswich going into the new year.

But a failure to win will keep it at 10, or even go up to 13, which would surely put the Tractor Boys in a prime position to earn a top two spot, so the pressure is all on Daniel Farke’s side this weekend.

Leeds have a good record in big games this season, beating Ipswich at Portman Road and Leicester City in the King Power Stadium, which bodes well for the Yorkshire outfit.