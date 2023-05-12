Queens Park Rangers supporters will be glad to see the back of the 2022-23 season after experiencing some highs and then significant lows.

Their campaign fell apart around November time as head coach Mick Beale left for Glasgow Rangers, and their downward spiral saw them threatened with relegation to League One as results under Neil Critchley and then Gareth Ainsworth did not pick up.

The R's just about did enough to stave off that threat however and there's expected to be mass changes this summer to turn the club's fortunes around.

Who will be departing QPR this summer?

The R's have not yet officially announced their retained list ahead of the 2023-24 season, but it is widely expected, according to West London Sport, that a few first-teamers will depart.

On the fringes of the senior squad, the likes of Jordan Archer, Conor Masterson and Olamide Shodipo are not expected to be offered new deals, whilst Chris Martin's short-term contract which was penned in February will expire.

In terms of proper first-team players though, both Luke Amos and Leon Balogun are heading for the exit door at Loftus Road.

Amos arrived from Tottenham Hotspur in 2020 following a previous loan stint at the Hoops, but not long after he penned his full-time deal he ruptured his ACL.

The midfielder played 60 times in all competitions since the 2020-21 season but will be heading to pastures new, as will Balogun.

Brought in by Michael Beale last summer, the 34-year-old Nigeria international defender played just 16 times for the R's, with his last appearance coming in the 3-0 defeat to Coventry City in April.

What has Carlton Palmer said on QPR's expected decision to release Luke Amos and Leon Balogun?

Ex-England international Carlton Palmer believes that we will have to wait and see as to whether Ainsworth has made the right decision but expects a big squad rebuild this summer.

"Ainsworth at QPR has a very important summer ahead of him," Palmer told Football League World.

"It's been a very, very disappointing season for QPR in one way or another, losing their manager when they were on course to be in the play-offs or better, and the season has fell away with them just surviving in the Championship.

"So, some very difficult decisions for Ainsworth to make because QPR will want to be in a position where they're challenging for automatic promotion next season.

"Luke Amos and Leon Balogun are two players he feels he can let go and only time will tell whether they're good decisions or not, but both have not figured prominently this season with 21 and 13 games respectively played.

"So Ainsworth obviously thinks he can use that money better well spent on players who will be involved and be able to help his team challenge at the right end of the table."