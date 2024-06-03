Highlights Bosun Lawal could be a key addition for Wigan Athletic, bringing versatility and talent to the squad.

Shaun Maloney steered Wigan Athletic to a 12th place finish following a tricky 2023/24 campaign which began with an eight point deduction, and saw the club placed under a transfer embargo.

Now that the Latics are free from such shackles, the manager will hope to guide his side to loftier heights during the 2024/25 season, while supporters will be hoping for a play-off push.

The recent loan capture of Brentford winger Michael Olakigbe may have set the tone for a successful transfer window in Greater Manchester, and Maloney will be on cloud nine if these things happen at the Brick Community Stadium this summer:

Bosun Lawal signs

Celtic starlet Bosun Lawal, who can play in both defence and midfield, enjoyed a successful 2023/24 season on loan at Fleetwood Town, and proved his worth by scoring six goals and creating two assists despite the Cod Army's relegation to League Two.

During his loan spell in Lancashire, the 21-year-old picked up many admirers, while all three of QPR, Derby County and Portsmouth, who will all be plying their trade in the Championship next campaign, have been linked with the Celtic academy product.

This could make a loan move for the Latics an ambitious prospect, but having played for the Hoops over 200 times, Maloney could look to utilise his links with the Glasgow giants in order to pursue a loan move for Lawal.

The former Fleetwood man is a gifted youngster, which would make him an ideal fit for a Latics side whose relative success in League One under their current boss so far has been dependent on youth players amid a previous transfer embargo.

Furthermore, Lawal's versatility would be a perfect addition to a Wigan squad which is not currently blessed with numbers.

Charlie Hughes and Sam Tickle stay

While the Latics starting 11 is home to many academy graduates and homegrown talents such as Thelo Aasgaard and Scott Smith, perhaps none of the Greater Manchester outfit's players are more talented than academy products Charlie Hughes and Sam Tickle.

The central defender and goalkeeper have made England youth international appearances during the 2023/24 campaign, for the men's Euro Elite Squad and for the Under-21s respectively.

Charlie Hughes 2023/24 stats, according to FotMob Appearances 43 Starts 42 Tackles won (%) 66.7 Duels won (%) 64.2 Aerial duels won (%) 64.9 Pass accuracy (%) 82.9 Successful passes 2,374 Accurate long balls 250 Goals 4 Assists 1

Both of these starlets have been linked with moves away from the Brick Community Stadium, as the i have credited Premier League trio Ipswich Town, Brentford and West Ham with interest in Hughes, whereas the Athletic have reported that fellow top-flight outfit Everton are interested in Tickle.

While this duo are both under contract at the Latics until 2028, following the goalkeeper's recent renewal, some supporters may be resigned to the fact that at least one of these two talented players is likely to leave the club amid such high-profile transfer interest in the pair.

If both Hughes and Tickle remain with their current club this summer, Maloney will be delighted, and the Brick Community Stadium faithful will be ecstatic.

Tom Watson signs contract renewal

Following the departure of shot-stopper Ben Amos, who won the 2022 League One title with Wigan, the Latics' second choice goalkeeper is now Tom Watson.

The 19-year-old has never made a first team appearance for Maloney's men, but did appear on the substitute's bench for the last game of the 2022/23 Championship season, as Tickle kept a clean sheet on his league debut during a 0-0 draw with Rotherham United.

Amid interest in the first-choice shot-stopper, the Latics should look to offer Watson a new deal at the club as his current deal is set to expire in 2025.