‘Bossed that 2nd half’ – Emerging Charlton Athletic partnership excites these fans despite draw

Charlton Athletic and Rochdale played out a thrilling 4-4 draw at The Valley on Tuesday evening and it was the partnership of Chuks Aneke and Ronnie Schwartz that inspired a comeback.

The Addicks were looking to bounce back from a loss at home to Accrington on Friday night but started slowly and found themselves 4-2 down at half-time.

However, they rolled their sleeves up and improved greatly in the second half with Schwartz introduced and quickly dovetailing with Aneke.

Indeed, the pair scored within a couple of minutes of one another just after the hour mark to set-up a grandstand finish and, though no winner was found by either side, Charlton fans were at least pleased to see early shoots of a potentially fruitful strike partnership.

Plenty, then, was said on social media after the game about the pair and so let’s take a look at some of what was said:

How long is left on Aneke’s contract? Him and Schwartz next season need to be tied down as a partnership #cafc — Connor Fawdry (@connorfawdry) January 12, 2021

Good comeback but not an acceptable result. Can't concede 4 goals especially not in 45 minutes.

What I will say is Schwartz and Aneke looked good together. — Ben bissett💙 (@12bissett) January 12, 2021

Looking at the positives, Aneke, Schwartz & Miller will cause anyone in the league big problems. Bowyer was right afterwards as well; they showed a lot of character after that first-half. If, and it’s a big if, we can get our back four together we’ll start winning again. #cafc — Jimmy Stone (@JimmyStone_) January 12, 2021

Aneke and Schwartz bossed that 2nd half. Thought Morgan had a great game, brought that intensity into midfield that we didn’t have with Gilbey. Won the ball high up the pitch and scored from it. Can’t start Gilbey over Morgan again on the weekend #cafc — Dan (@CAFCKidman) January 12, 2021

This Ronnie Schwartz-Chuks Aneke strike partnership is looking mighty exciting. Aneke likes to drop deep, get the ball, and link up play, while Schwartz is a typical poaching striker. Really think they will complement each other perfectly.#cafc — Benjy Nurick (@BenjyNurick) January 12, 2021

#cafc Great to see us scoring goals happy for Aneke and Schwartz, but defence so needs strengthening (who knew right?). Waiting for Inniss and Famewo to return could be a risk. One more centre back i still think is worth investing in. — Andy Roberts (@AndyJRoberts77) January 12, 2021

Poor first half.

But Great recovery from the lads today. Also great Schwartz goal and hearing, Schwartz + aneke partnership In bowyer we trust — George #Believeinbows (@George_CAFC23) January 12, 2021