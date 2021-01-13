Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Bossed that 2nd half’ – Emerging Charlton Athletic partnership excites these fans despite draw

Published

5 mins ago

on

Charlton Athletic and Rochdale played out a thrilling 4-4 draw at The Valley on Tuesday evening and it was the partnership of Chuks Aneke and Ronnie Schwartz that inspired a comeback.

The Addicks were looking to bounce back from a loss at home to Accrington on Friday night but started slowly and found themselves 4-2 down at half-time.

However, they rolled their sleeves up and improved greatly in the second half with Schwartz introduced and quickly dovetailing with Aneke.

Indeed, the pair scored within a couple of minutes of one another just after the hour mark to set-up a grandstand finish and, though no winner was found by either side, Charlton fans were at least pleased to see early shoots of a potentially fruitful strike partnership.

Plenty, then, was said on social media after the game about the pair and so let’s take a look at some of what was said:


