Wigan Athletic's continued issues with paying the player and staff wages on time could see them lose many if not all of their out of contract stars this summer - and that includes James McClean.

The Republic of Ireland international returned to the DW Stadium in 2021 from Stoke City, having spent two seasons earlier in his career with the Latics.

Despite now being in his mid-30's, McClean was one of Wigan's star performers even though they were relegated to League One, but could a shock return to Derry City be on the horizon?

McClean played for the Red and White Army as a youngster before moving to Sunderland in 2011, and he was pictured back in November celebrating when the club won the FAI Cup.

Rumours surfaced last week that McClean had agreed a move back to City ahead of the summer, but he dismissed that as fake news - although that isn't to say a deal can't be sorted in the near future should all parties want it.

What has Derry City's manager said on James McClean's potential return to the club?

Even though a McClean return to Derry is a distinct possibility with his Wigan contract set to expire, their manager Ruaidhri Higgins has claimed that it would take a significant reduction in the wide player's recent wages to make a move happen.

“Of course there would be room for him, but it might be more difficult to do than some may think," Higgins said, per the Irish Mirror.

“I haven't spoken to James. Well, I have spoken to him as I know him for a long time, I took him under my wing when he was here as a player.

“But if James wants to take a 80% wage cut or a 90% wage cut then we might think about it."

Should James McClean sign for Derry City?

At the age of 34, McClean is perhaps coming into the final couple of years of his career and he perhaps has had thoughts of retiring in his hometown.

However, on the other hand, he has contributed to 11 Championship goals in the 2022-23 season, still appears for the Republic of Ireland and played in every single second tier match for Wigan in the campaign that has just finished, so he will probably see himself as able to play at that kind of level still.

As we've seen though, McClean isn't exactly welcomed at many stadiums in the EFL by supporters, so he'd perhaps have a small pool to choose from if he were to go into the free agency market this summer in England.

Therefore, a move back to Derry, providing the terms were right, could be the smart move and one that could benefit his family as well as him.