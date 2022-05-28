Bosnian international could be sold if multi-million valuation is met, West Brom linked as suitors

West Brom are interested in signing Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Amer Gojak this summer, according to Germanijak.

Concrete enquiries have been made for the Bosnian who is among a number of the players at Zagreg reportedly surplus to requirements as they look to rebuild their squad.

That will interest West Brom who have just signed John Swift, making it clear that adding to their attacking options for the season is high on the agenda for Steve Bruce as they look to plot their way out of the Championship.

It was reported by Germanijak reporter Izak Ante Sucic on Twitter that Dinamo are interested in selling the midfielder if their valuation of £1.7m is met.

Gojak was on loan at Serie A side Torino last season with the Italian side having an option to make the move permanent for a fee in the region of £5m, but that wasn’t activated meaning Gojak returned to his parent club.

The move could be complicated however as Zagreb are currently looking for a new manager, as well as a Sporting Director who could see Gojak as a useful member of the squad for the coming season.

The Verdict

It’s an interesting move for Bruce and West Brom having just recruited John Swift. However, it could indicate there are further moves to be made with outgoings if they decide to pursue Gojak.

They would light in midfield last season, and lacked mobility with just Alex Mowatt, Jayson Molumby and Jake Livermore and strengthening that area could prove pivotal if the Baggies are to make an assault for promotion.

However, Gojak only scored and assisted just once in 24 games last season, meaning the jury is out on his ability to deliver, especially in the Championship.