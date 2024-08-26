Borussia Monchengladbach are considering reigniting their interest in Leeds United defender Max Wober before the transfer window closes this week.

According to Sky Sports Germany, Monchengladbach have been back in contact with the Whites centre-back over a possible second loan deal at the club

Wober spent the previous campaign on loan with the Bundesliga outfit, where he made 25 league appearances as they 14th in the German top tier standings.

The defender was a regular presence in the side, but returned to Elland Road at the end of the season to link back up with Daniel Farke’s team, where he appeared to be part of his fellow countryman's plans.

However, he has yet to feature for Leeds in the Championship, and was not even in the matchday squad for their 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Friday.

Max Wober's Selected Defensive Stats For Borussia Monchengladbach 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Tackles 2.88 Interceptions 1.66 Blocks 2.05 Clearances 4.84 Aerials won 2.05

Max Wober transfer latest as Borussia Monchengladbach interest returns

It has been reported that Monchengladbach have yet to discuss potential terms with Leeds over a move, but there is a confidence that they may be willing to sanction another loan move before the end of the transfer window.

The top flight club are currently unable to afford a permanent deal, and will need player sales of their own in order to advance on those terms.

It is understood however that Leeds could be open to another temporary exit, with the market set to close on Friday.

Farke has preferred a centre-back partnership of Pascal Struijk and Joe Rodon so far this campaign, with Wober down the pecking order, and his absence from the bench at Hillsborough was a surprise given there no other senior centre-backs present.

Without injuries, it is unlikely that Wober's squad position will change anytime soon, so the 26-year-old may prefer another move away from the Yorkshire outfit in order to pursue regular game time.

Leeds may only consider a loan move if they are able to bring somebody else in, as Wober is their third and final option at centre-back in the squad without having to play someone else out of position, such as Ethan Ampadu, who is regularly starting in midfield.

Leeds United could have a busy end to the summer transfer window

It could prove to be a busy final week of the window for Leeds, with Largie Ramazani becoming the latest addition to the squad in recent days, whilst the Whites have been linked with a move for Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri.

Farke’s side earned their first victory of the season with their 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night, putting them of five points from a possible nine.

By the time they next play, against Hull City on August 31, the transfer window will be closed, with Farke having to stick with what he has at that time until January 2025, unless he can find a bargain on the free agents market.

Max Wober deal only makes sense for Leeds United on one condition

Wober is the third option at centre-back, and is a part of the first team squad at Leeds, so a loan should only be sanctioned if a replacement is found.

Leeds' lack of options in that area means that the Austria international could easily have a role to play in the team, especially if Struijk or Rodon gets hurt.

A loan move does Leeds no favours, especially with how little time is remaining in the transfer window, but if an obligation to buy is included, then that could change matters.

It would be surprising if he was allowed to go without anyone else being signed in defence, but Wober does deserve to be playing regularly so it’s understandable if he’d want to move back to Gladbach.