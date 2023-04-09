Borussia Dortmund are keeping a close eye on Burnley winger Anass Zaroury ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

It is understood that the German side recently opted to send scout Benjamin Frank to watch Zaroury play for the Clarets.

Dortmund have not been the only team to embark on a scouting mission to Turf Moor this year.

AS Monaco, Standard Liege and Marseille all recently sent representatives to watch Vincent Kompany's side.

Zaroury sealed a move to the Clarets in the previous summer transfer window following a spell with Sporting Charleroi.

The winger has managed to produce a host of promising performances for Burnley this season.

In the 34 games that he has participated in, Zaroury has scored 10 goals for the Clarets and has also provided five assists for his team-mates.

As a result of eye-catching displays during the first half of the season, the winger earned a call-up to Morocco's squad for the World Cup in November.

Zaroury went on to feature in the third-place play-off which Morocco lost to Croatia in Qatar.

What is Zaroury's contract status at Burnley amid interest from Dortmund?

Zaroury signed a four-year deal upon his arrival at Burnley which is set to run until 2026.

Dortmund, or another potential suitor, will have to submit a big offer for the winger as the Clarets will certainly be in no rush to cash in on him later this year.

Will Burnley be able to keep Zaroury at the club this summer?

Whereas Dortmund will be able to provide Zaroury with the opportunity of playing in a European knock-out competition next season, it would not be at all surprising if the winger decides to stay at Burnley.

As a result of their 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough, the Clarets sealed an immediate return to the top-flight on Friday as their promotion was confirmed.

With Burnley set to play in the Premier League later this year, Zaroury will get the chance to test himself against some of the world's best players.

By continuing to learn from the guidance of Kompany, the 22-year-old could make considerable strides in terms of his development over the course of the coming seasons.

While Zaroury is guaranteed game-time at Burnley, he may struggle to force his way into Dortmund's side due to the presence of Donyell Malen, Karim Adeyemi, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, Giovanni Reyna and Julian Brandt.