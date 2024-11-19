Borussia Dortmund have reportedly made contact with Sunderland’s Jobe Bellingham and have the rising star on on their transfer radar.

According to Sky Sports Germany, the Bundesliga outfit are interested in bringing the teenager to the club.

Bellingham’s older brother Jude joined the top flight club following his breakout campaign at Birmingham City in 2020.

The midfielder arrived in a deal worth an initial £25 million, via Sky Sports, which grew in value due to add-ons and sell-on value.

The younger of the two stars could now follow in his brother’s footsteps and make a move to Dortmund in the near future.

Jobe Bellingham transfer latest

Bellingham has established himself as a key part of the Sunderland side, with the Black Cats currently chasing promotion to the Premier League.

It is believed that any deal to sign him will cost up to €25 (£20.8) million but talks between the two clubs are not yet concrete.

Dortmund are currently monitoring the situation surrounding the Championship star, who continues to grow in importance in the Sunderland squad, and have made contact with the England age-group international.

Bellingham signed for the Wearside outfit in the summer of 2023 from Birmingham City in a deal worth £3 million, according to the Daily Mail, and has already earned 58 league appearances for the club.

It is understood that Dortmund’s chief scout Sebastian Krug still has a close relationship with Bellingham’s family from his time working with Jude.

However, Jobe Bellingham has a contract until the summer of 2028, giving the Black Cats a strong negotiating position.

It is likely that Dortmund will face stiff competition in the race to sign the 19-year-old, whose reputation grows and grows with every impressive performance.

It was reported by Teamtalk in the summer that Bellingham rejected an approach from Tottenham Hotspur, who could reignite their interest in the player in the future.

The Guardian claimed that Brentford and Crystal Palace were also keeping tabs on his situation after a strong debut campaign at the Stadium of Light.

Jobe Bellingham’s importance to Sunderland

Jobe Bellingham's stats 2024/25 (as of Nov. 19th) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.16 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.06 Shots 1.19 Assists 0.08 Expected assists (xAG) 0.09 npxG + xAG 0.16 Shot-creating actions 2.14

Bellingham immediately cemented himself as a key figure in the Sunderland squad following his move last year.

He featured 45 times in the Championship, with the side finishing a disappointing 16th in the table.

The Wearside club are now top of the second division standings, with the teenager remaining a key part of the starting lineup, featuring in 13 of their opening 15 fixtures.

So far, Bellingham has contributed nine goals and two assists in the league during his time at Sunderland.

Sunderland cannot allow Bellingham situation to derail promotion bid

It’s no surprise that Bellingham is attracting transfer interest, not only because of name recognition but because he’s carved out a great reputation in his own right.

The youngster is a key part of Régis Le Bris’ side, and his departure in January would be a real blow to the team’s promotion bid.

It would be disappointing for supporters if they were to cash in, unless the offer was astronomical.

Perhaps a deal could involve a loan back for the remainder of the campaign, which might prove an ideal solution if someone like Dortmund does come in with a bigger offer in the new year.