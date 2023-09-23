Highlights Georginio Rutter struggled to make an impact at Leeds United, receiving limited playing time and struggling with fitness and the manager's trust.

Leeds could have sold Rutter to Borussia Dortmund for up to €29m, but they rejected the offer, unwilling to sell for less than they paid for him.

Despite recent promising performances, it's unclear if Rutter's potential justifies turning down a large sum of money that could have strengthened the squad. Leeds may regret their decision.

To date, life at Leeds United has rarely gone to plan for Georginio Rutter.

The 21-year-old traded Hoffenheim for Elland Road in January, with the club shattering their transfer record to bring Rutter into the fray amid an ongoing relegation battle, which they eventually lost.

Rutter himself enforced next to no impact on proceedings either and struggled to gain full fitness and, crucially, the all-important license of faith from his manager.

Indeed, the French youth international only received one league start, in which he played a peripheral role for just over an hour in Leeds' slender 1-0 defeat away to Chelsea at the beginning of March, and it wasn't until the final day of the season when he notched his first goal contribution, an assist against Tottenham.

So naturally then, given the sheer amount of faces that sought the Whites' exit door, Rutter had appeared among those primed to move on despite being with the team for a short duration.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

He eventually stayed and looks to be central to Daniel Farke's plans this term but a fresh revelation has detailed just how much Leeds could've pocketed had they sanctioned a sale amid interest from German giants Borussia Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund's transfer offer for Leeds United's Georginio Rutter

Dortmund's financial muscle meant that could offer all the way up to €29m although that still wouldn't have satisfied Leeds, Ruhr 24 have claimed.

It's believed that Dortmund made an initial €25m offer but Leeds rejected it as they were unwilling to sell Rutter for €3m less than what they initially forked out for his signature.

Instead, the Signal Iduna Park outfit decided to take a punt upon veteran frontman Niklas Fullkrug, though it's hard to say that one has paid dividends just yet.

Fullkrug is yet to open his account for his new club, who sit seventh in the Bundesliga after four outings.

Should Leeds United have cashed in on Georginio Rutter?

It may seem harsh to think so, given that the forward finally appears to be finding his feet.

After getting off the mark during an emphatic 4-3 victory over high-flyers Ipswich Town last month, Rutter inspired Leeds' recent ousting of Millwall by laying on Joel Piroe's opener before getting on the scoresheet himself ten minutes from time.

But, is that really enough to warrant turning down €29m?

It's difficult to be critical of Rutter at the moment, but nonetheless, you can't really say that he's ever established the consistency in his career - let alone at Leeds - to justify rejecting all that much.

While Leeds' squad is among the most talented in the division, Daniel Farke is still very thin on the ground in some areas of the pitch and that could've been remedied had they accepted the riches from Dortmund.

Rutter may be on track to finally being unleashed, but just how long it'll be before Leeds really see good from their mammoth investment remains to be seen - and for that reason, they may well live to regret their summer stance.