Borussia Dortmund are reportedly ruling themselves out of the race to sign Jobe Bellingham from Sunderland this January.

According to Christian Falk’s Daily Briefing, the Bundesliga outfit are not considered the favourites to sign the youngster before the 3 February deadline.

Bellingham has earned a lot of attention due to his performances for the Black Cats in the Championship this year.

The 19-year-old has contributed four goals and three assists from 23 appearances in the league, with Sunderland competing for promotion to the top flight.

Jobe Bellingham's midfield stats 2024/25 (as of Jan. 10th) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Passes Attempted 39.37 Pass Completion (%) 85.00 Progressive Passes 4.77 Progressive Carries 1.02 Successful Take-ons 0.93 Touches in the Opposition Area 1.81 Progressive Passes Received 2.96

Jobe Bellingham transfer latest

It has been reported that Borussia Dortmund are pulling out of the race to sign Bellingham for the time being.

It is believed that the asking price of €20 (£16.8) million is too much for the Bundesliga outfit at this stage.

It is understood that Crystal Palace are instead the favourites to sign the England U21 international this month, should he depart the Stadium of Light.

Related Claudio Ranieri makes Enzo Le Fee claim ahead of Sunderland AFC transfer move Claudio Ranieri has spoken about Enzo Le Fee ahead of his impending move to Sunderland

Bellingham has a contract with Sunderland until the summer of 2028, meaning they are in a strong negotiating position, if any interest does arrive this month.

Régis Le Bris will be keen to keep such an important part of the first team squad given the club’s promotion battle this season.

The arrival of Enzo Le Fee from AS Roma on loan may soften the possible blow of Bellingham’s departure, but having both in the squad would surely be the head coach’s preference at this stage.

Sunderland promotion battle

Sunderland are currently fourth in the Championship table, only three points behind leaders Leeds United after 26 games played.

The Wearside outfit are only two behind second place Burnley.

Le Bris has earned a lot of plaudits for the club’s promotion push, having arrived in the summer after the team came 16th in the league.

Next up for Sunderland in the league is a big clash away to the Clarets on 17 January.

Dortmund stance is a positive development for Sunderland

While Sunderland have built a transfer model that relies on cashing in on these young players when they gain significant market interest, now is not the time to sell Bellingham.

The club has earned its way to a promotion battle, and can realistically aim for a top six finish this year, so should be looking to keep all of their bright talent for now.

They can wait until the summer and see what division they’ll be competing in before making any big decisions on player sales.

If they remain in the Championship for another year, then it’s likely that a summer departure could be on the cards, which might bring Dortmund back into play for his signature.