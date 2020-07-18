Borussia Dortmund send promotion message to Leeds United

Leeds United were promoted to the Premier League after Huddersfield Town beat West Brom in the Championship last night.

With two games of the season to go, Leeds fans can now celebrate their inevitable return to the English top-flight – 16 years after they dropped out of it.

It’s been a project long in the making. Marcelo Bielsa in his second attempt has managed to find a way to beat the pressure, maintain the pace, and see his side back into the Premier League where they belong.

After securing promotion last night, Borussia Dortmund – the German city is twinned with Leeds – sent a message of congratulations to the club on Twitter:

Congrats to our twin town Leeds! 👏 — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) July 17, 2020

Needless to say, the message brought about the same response from Leeds fans – they want Erling Haaland. The Norwegian striker was, as most Leeds fans will tell you, born in the Yorkshire city.

Son of former Leeds man Alf-Inge, Erling has proved a hit with his new club, fending off a lot of English competition to join Dortmund at the start of the year.

Now that Leeds are back in the Premier League it paves the way for Haaland to eventually reunite with his hometown club, and fans would love to see nothing more than the 19-year-old scoring goals for them.

The verdict

Haaland to Leeds was a long shot when he was at Salzburg, but now if Leeds can maintain themselves in the Premier League, it could be a very realistic move for the striker later down the line.

Only time will tell and for now, Leeds will be focusing on the Championship title. But for all involved, to see Haaland eventually in a Leeds shirt would be something to behold.