Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Sunderland attacker Jobe Bellingham after his impressive first season at the Stadium of Light.

Like his older brother Jude, who is now at Real Madrid, Jobe came through the ranks at Birmingham City, and he did make his professional debut for Blues at just 16.

However, he made the call to leave for Sunderland last year, with the Black Cats having built a reputation as a great place for youngsters to develop.

And, whilst Sunderland endured a tough campaign, as they finished in the bottom half and failed to sustain a challenge for the play-offs, it was a productive year for Bellingham.

The 18-year-old has featured in 45 games for Sunderland, and he scored seven goals.

Borussia Dortmund keen on Sunderland’s Jobe Bellingham

Given his age and potential, there is a lot of excitement about how far Bellingham can go in the game, and it appears his form has caught the eye of Borussia Dortmund, with Football Insider revealing that the Champions League finalists are keeping tabs on the teenager.

“Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Sunderland attacking midfielder Jobe Bellingham this summer. Sources say Sunderland need to make a “major” sale once the transfer window reopens after their latest accounts showed they made a £9million operating loss in 2022-23.

“Bellingham could fetch a big fee this summer after scoring seven goals in his 47 appearances for the club. Sunderland would likely make a healthy profit if they were to sell the teenager this summer after signing him for just £1.5million plus add-ons.

“Dortmund are considering a potential move for Bellingham after helping his brother, Jude, become one of the best players in world football during his time at the club. Bellingham could potentially be the next budding young talent to join the German club, but Sunderland will demand a reasonable chunk of change for his services.”

Jobe Bellingham will have big ambitions

The appeal of Dortmund is obvious, as they’ve shown they’re a club that will give youngsters a platform to perform, and Jobe will know that better than most after the success of his brother, so they’re a club that will be close to the Bellingham family.

But, that’s still a massive step up, and the reality is that Dortmund might not be the best next step for Jobe, as it’s a huge jump up from the Championship.

Naturally, he will want to play at the highest level, but the family have shown that they value regular football, and they won’t just follow the money.

So, Sunderland won’t be overly worried by this update, and it just reinforces the fact that bringing him in was a shrewd bit of business for the club 12 months ago.

With his contract on Wearside running until the summer of 2027, the Championship side is under no major pressure to sell him. Although the update does suggest they need to balance the books somewhat, they should still be in a position to command a substantial fee.

This is one to monitor in the coming weeks, but you can be sure that Bellingham would make the best choice for his career, and you can’t imagine he will be in a rush to leave Sunderland as they’re a big club, and they’re giving him a platform to play week in, week out.