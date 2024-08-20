Portsmouth have agreed a deal to sign Abdoulaye Kamara from Borussia Dortmund.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Pompey have reached an agreement over the permanent signing of Kamara from Dortmund, with a medical already completed.

The 19-year-old defensive-midfielder looks set to move to Fratton Park and would become John Mousinho's ninth signing this summer.

Kamara arriving with huge potential

John Mousinho is set to make his ninth signing of the summer by bringing in Kamara from Bundesliga side, Dortmund. Although the midfielder is yet to make a senior appearance for the German outfit, he arrives in high esteem.

Although the 19-year-old will be unknown to most English football fans, Kamara has risen through the ranks at Paris Saint Germain and Dortmund. The Frenchman has 96 appearances at youth level for the French and German clubs, with five goals and five assists to his name.

Abdoulaye Kamara's statistics for Dortmund II - per Transfermarkt Appearances Goals Assists 48 2 4

Despite his high potential, Dortmund have decided that the time is right for Kamara to move on and Portsmouth presents an opportunity for the midfielder to gain invaluable first team experience in one of the world's toughest leagues.

Given the success of Dortmund in the Champions League last season, it seems increasingly difficult for the Frenchman to break into the senior side. Furthermore, the German side added more competition for places with the signing of Pascal Gross from Brighton and Hove Albion.

At 19 years of age, Kamara will add much needed youth to Pompey's central midfield, and the Frenchman will be keen to get his first shot at first team football on the South Coast.

Plenty of competition in midfield for Pompey

Central-midfield is an area of the park where Pompey have plenty of options this season. Having already signed Andre Dozzell from QPR, the club currently have seven options available to them, although Joe Morrell is currently sidelined by injury.

Dozzell and Marlon Pack have been Mousinho's preferred pairing in Pompey's opening two games and have impressed in the centre of midfield. However, Kamara will prove an appealing alternative option going forward.

Portsmouth have made an impressive start to the new Championship season, given they picked up two draws against Leeds United and Luton Town, who are both expected to challenge towards the top of the table.

Indeed, Mousinho's men will feel unfortunate not to have six points to their name already, considering they conceded a late equalizer to Leeds. Furthermore, Pompey could not capitalise on Thomas Kaminski's sending off for Luton, meaning they currently have two points to their name.

Despite their disappointment, they have shown themselves to be a difficult test for Championship sides so far. However, their games do not get any easier, with games against Middlesbrough and Sunderland on the horizon.

Despite Pompey's solid start to the season, Mousinho is keen to add quality to his squad before the window shuts in under two weeks' time.

In signing Karama, the manager has added competition for places in central-midfield. Given his rise at youth level with PSG and Dortmund, he could prove to be a quality signing for the South Coast side.

The Frenchman will be wanting to make his mark at senior level and Portsmouth presents the perfect opportunity to do so.