Borussia Dortmund make Birmingham City joke as Bellingham shines v Duisburg

Borussia Dortmund have made a tongue-in-cheek dig at Birmingham City’s announcement earlier this summer to retire the no. 22 shirt at St Andrew’s after Jude Bellingham sealed his switch to the German giants.

Bellingham was the star of the show in blue last season as he burst onto the scene and it became clear quickly that he was going to be getting a big move in this window.

Manchester United were a name in the frame, too, but in the end he decided to move to the black and yellow of Dortmund and last night saw him excel in a cup game against Duisburg as he marked his competitive debut with a goal in a 5-0 victory.

It was an excellent performance from the youngster and, with that in mind, BVB put up this message on social media…

Our #22 has been officially re — Rewarded with the MOTM against Duisburg! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/YKtf1ZKHg5 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) September 15, 2020

You can see where they were going with the tweet before obviously revealing that the midfielder was man of the match last night.

It was a stellar performance from him, it must be said, and fans of the German side, as well as Blues supporters, will be excited to see what he can do in the coming weeks and months.

He’s underlining his massive potential and, early on, this move looks to be a good one for him.

