Leeds United are primed for major changes this summer, with the sale of the club from Andrea Radrizzani and into full ownership of 49ers Enterprises looking likely to happen in the near future.

The American consortium have a lot of work to do to get United functioning for the 2023-24 Championship season as a new head coach and sporting director both need to be appointed, and then there are players that either may be wantaway following the drop from the Premier League or who are wanted elsewhere.

One player who is attracting attention right now is Crysencio Summerville, whose emergence into the first-team at Elland Road this past season was one of the small bright points of United's season.

Having appeared six times in the Premier League in 2021-22, Summerville played more of a part in the 2022-23 campaign, playing 33 times in all competitions and scoring five times, with six assists notched as well.

What is Crysencio Summerville's situation at Leeds United?

Summerville only arrived at Leeds in 2021 from Feyenoord, but thanks to his appearances in the 2021-22 season he was rewarded with a new contract last summer, which will end in June 2026.

Following Leeds' relegation to the Championship though, Summerville's future - like most of the top players at the club - is now in doubt with interest from all across Europe.

Per a report from FC Update in the Netherlands, the trio of PSV Eindhoven, Aston Villa and RB Leipzig are all looking into a deal for the 21-year-old, but they aren't the only ones.

Borussia Dortmund interested in Crysencio Summerville

According to German publication Bild, another team has been added to the mix for Summerville and that is Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund are about to receive a mountain of cash for England international midfielder Jude Bellingham as he gets set to move to Real Madrid, and one of the areas they look likely to add to is out wide.

And Summerville is on their radar as a potential addition to compete with the likes of Donyell Malen, Karim Adeyemi and young English talent Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, although it would likely take a significant eight figure fee to tempt Leeds into selling one of their prized assets.

It's unknown as to whether Dortmund will pursue a deal immediately, but they are thought to have been watching Summerville for a long time and may now be ready to make their move for the Netherlands under-21 international.