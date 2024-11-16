Borussia Dortmund are confident of signing Sunderland ace Jobe Bellingham, and the Black Cats are likely to cash in on the 19-year-old.

That's according to Football Insider, who report that Bellingham is keen to follow in the footsteps of his older brother Jude, who spent three seasons with the German giants after leaving Birmingham City four-and-a-half years ago, before moving to Real Madrid in 2023.

The teenage sensation has played a key role in the Black Cats' promotion push so far, notching two goals and one assist in the second tier for Regis Le Bris' side, who sit at the top of the Championship table a third of the way through the campaign.

Bellingham heavily impressed at the Stadium of Light during his debut season with the club last term, with a return of seven goals and one assist, after he moved from then fellow Championship outfit Birmingham in 2023.

Dortmund move could be wise for Bellingham

The attacking midfielder's exploits on Wearside have captured worldwide attention, as TeamTalk revealed last December that both Chelsea and Madrid were tracking his progress.

Due to the career pathway taken by his brother, who started in the Championship with Birmingham, and has gone on to become a world-class player who produced a whopping return of 23 goals and 13 assists in all competitions for Los Blancos last season, it should come as no surprise that the Black Cats starlet has a plethora of potential options available to him, as he looks to take the next step in his promising career.

But while the eyes of the world are on the 19-year-old, he must remain grounded, and join a club where he will receive a satisfactory amount of game time, as he is currently one of the first names on Le Bris' team sheet.

In some ways, remaining on Wearside would be the best option available to Bellingham, as he is thriving at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.

Furthermore, if the Black Cats can continue their promotion push into the business end of the season, the starlet could well find himself in a situation where he is able to play Premier League football for his current club.

But with Le Bris and co reportedly willing to cash in on their star man's services, a move to Dortmund would be a very wise move for the young Englishman.

There is no better case study than his older brother Jude to prove that Dortmund are a club who value developing young talent, and would be able to hand him game time upon his potential Bundesliga arrival.

After moving to Signal Iduna Park with just one season of Championship football under his belt, Jobe's older brother made 46 appearances during his first season in Germany, and was even trusted to make 10 Champions League outings.

With this in mind, the Black Cats youngster shouldn't worry about his game time when deciding whether to make an exciting move to Dortmund, who have also nurtured young English talent such as former star player Jadon Sancho, and current wideman Jamie Gittens.

Jobe Bellingham 2024/25 Championship stats Appearances 13 Starts 13 Pass accuracy % 87.2 Assists 1 Goals 2

Black Cats promotion hopes would take a dent if Bellingham leaves in January

While there would be clear monetary benefits to cashing in on their much sought-after star man, who could be sold for a very handsome eight-figure fee, if Bellingham does leave the Stadium of Light in January, the club's promotion chances would take a serious hit.

Hearing that a high calibre club such as Dortmund are interested in the 19-year-old's services is not what Black Cats supporters will want to hear so close to a January transfer window, during a season in which their club boasts serious Premier League credentials.

Bellingham is an extremely talented individual, hence the increasingly high profile interest in him, while losing a player of his quality would not do his current club's promotion bid any favours.

Perhaps an ideal scenario for the Wearsiders would be to keep the youngster in January, but decide to sell him in the summer, although it will be difficult to stave off such high-profile suitors like Dortmund.