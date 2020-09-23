Borussia Dortmund eyeing EFL man linked with Man United as potential Sancho replacement

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly eyeing Watford’s Ismaila Sarr as a potential replacement for Jadon Sancho should Manchester United sign the Englishman this summer.

The 20-year-old has been linked with the Red Devils for some time now but with the end of the window near, a deal has yet to be done.

Should the Old Trafford outfit sign Sancho, it appears that Dortmund may look to the Championship for his replacement.

According to Fabrizio Romano on the Here We Go podcast, Sarr is one of the names on the Bundesliga club’s list of replacements for the winger.

It is understood that Dortmund feel he could be the man to fill the potential void left if a deal with the Red Devils is done.

Sarr appears to be on United’s radar as well as it was reported earlier this week that the Premier League side and rivals Liverpool were interested in the Watford man.

According to Romano, the Hornets have set a €50 million (£45.8m) asking price for the winger should he leave this summer.

Sarr was a key weapon for Watford last season, scoring five goals and providing six assists in his debut season at Vicarage Road, but has not featured since they were relegated to the Championship.

The Verdict

Wow. This is a link that has surprised me, I have to say.

That said, Sarr’s quality is clear to see and the 22-year-old is an exciting prospect – which is certainly on brand with the sort of players that Dortmund have signed in recent windows.

It’s hard to see the winger staying put this summer and it seems the Hornets are ready to cash-in but with just a few weeks left of the window, you feel clubs are running out of time to snap him up.