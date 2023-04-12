This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Burnley may have to fend off transfer interest in one of their star players this summer, with German giants Borussia Dortmund eyeing a move for Anass Zaroury.

That is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who reports that the German club have sent a scout to watch Zaroury recently.

Other clubs are also said to have scouted the Moroccan, including Monaco, Marseille, and Standard Liege.

With the Dortmund links in mind, we asked three of our FLW writers for their thoughts on whether or not Burnley should be worried about losing their man.

Declan Harte

Zaroury has been impressive for Burnley this season and a key component of their promotion to the Premier League.

The 22-year-old has contributed a solid seven goals and five assists in 29 league appearances from the left flank.

A move to Dortmund would be a big step up and a test of the Moroccan’s Champions League credentials.

It would be a very tempting move for the forward because of that European pedigree, and perhaps Burnley could be tempted into a sale with a big enough transfer fee.

Dortmund would be better off waiting to see how the winger adapts to life in the Premier League before taking this leap, but that would risk him gaining a higher profile in England and thus raising his future price, or even a bigger club gaining interest in him.

That could force their hand into pursuing a move this summer, but it is too soon to say whether he is ready to compete at that level just yet.

Josh Cole

While Zaroury has produced some real moments of quality in the Championship, it may take him some time to adapt to playing at the highest level in the future.

Therefore, unless Dortmund view the winger as a long-term project, they ought to opt against stepping up this particular pursuit as they are currently able to turn to the likes of Julian Brandt, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Karim Adeyemi for inspiration in the attacking area of the pitch.

While Dortmund is an attractive destination for a young player, Burnley should not be too concerned about this speculation as they will be able to provide Zaroury with the chance to play in the Premier League next season.

By continuing to learn from the guidance of Vincent Kompany, the winger could eventually go on to establish himself as a classy operator in the top-flight.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Burnley should definitely be worried.

Whilst some of the other clubs watching him might not prove as attractive as a side in the Premier League, Borussia Dortmund would surely be an enticing possibility.

The German club have an excellent track record of developing young talent and improving young players and Zaroury certainly falls into that bracket.

Given he is contracted until 2026, though, you do wonder whether or not the Bundesliga side will be willing to come up with the sort of fee Burnley will want for one of their star players.

I can see him staying at Turf Moor, personally.