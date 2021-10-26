Borussia Dortmund considering another raid for Championship talent

Birmingham City face a battle to keep hold of Jobe Bellingham, with Borussia Dortmund keen on the youngster.

The 16-year-old, who is the younger brother of BVB’s Jude, is regarded as another top talent at the Blues academy, and he has been featuring for the U23 side this season, whilst he also made the bench for a few League Cup games.

With Bellingham also featuring for the England national team at youth level, the versatile attacking winger is seen as someone with huge potential.

And, according to German media outlet Bild, Dortmund are looking to bring the teenager to the Bundesliga, where he would link up with his sibling.

The way Jude has adapted to life in a new country and league is believed to have played a part in convincing the Champions League side that Jobe would be able to settle as well, even if he has a longer path to get to the first-team.

Dortmund paid £25m to sign Bellingham when they bought him in 2020 as a 17-year-old, but any deal for Jobe would likely be significantly lower as he has not yet reached that birthday, so he is yet to sign a professional deal.

The verdict

This probably isn’t the most surprising news considering how well Jude has done with Dortmund, who have shown they’re the ideal club to develop young players.

With that in mind, Jobe would surely be excited at the prospect of linking up with his brother and joining such a prestigious club, so you would expect this to happen if the interest is genuine.

Any departure would be a big blow for Birmingham given the ability Bellingham has, so it will be interesting to see how this plays out.

