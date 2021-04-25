Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Borrowed time’, ‘100% cost us that game’ – These Reading fans criticise key figure following Swansea result

5 mins ago

Reading’s slim play-off hopes are now officially over after drawing 2-2 with Swansea City at the Madejski Stadium.

It would have took a mammoth effort from the Royals to make the top six and they would have needed to win all three matches they had left and today’s opponents would have had to lose their remaining games too.

Unfortunately their inconsistencies in recent weeks came to the forefront yet again today despite taking the lead in the first half.

Yakou Meite gave the home side the advantage on 31 minutes, but a second half salvo looked to give the Swans all three points.

Goals from Jamal Lowe and Andre Ayew turned the game around for Steve Cooper’s side, who only needed a point to secure their play-off place.

And that’s exactly what they got as a late, late equaliser came for Reading through Porto loanee Tomas Esteves.

One point was not enough for Reading to extend their season into the final two matches though, and fans are disappointed considering the club were sat in the top six for most of the season.

What they are even more disappointed in though is some of manager Veljko Paunovic’s substitutions at certain times, including today, and even though he’s had a decent first season of management in England, he’s not immune to criticism.


