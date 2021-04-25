‘Borrowed time’, ‘100% cost us that game’ – These Reading fans criticise key figure following Swansea result

Reading’s slim play-off hopes are now officially over after drawing 2-2 with Swansea City at the Madejski Stadium.

It would have took a mammoth effort from the Royals to make the top six and they would have needed to win all three matches they had left and today’s opponents would have had to lose their remaining games too.

Unfortunately their inconsistencies in recent weeks came to the forefront yet again today despite taking the lead in the first half.

Yakou Meite gave the home side the advantage on 31 minutes, but a second half salvo looked to give the Swans all three points.

Goals from Jamal Lowe and Andre Ayew turned the game around for Steve Cooper’s side, who only needed a point to secure their play-off place.

And that’s exactly what they got as a late, late equaliser came for Reading through Porto loanee Tomas Esteves.

One point was not enough for Reading to extend their season into the final two matches though, and fans are disappointed considering the club were sat in the top six for most of the season.

What they are even more disappointed in though is some of manager Veljko Paunovic’s substitutions at certain times, including today, and even though he’s had a decent first season of management in England, he’s not immune to criticism.

Paunovic 100% cost us that game today. Awful subs and we were punished. The performance wasn’t as bad as it’s been recently but it was too little too late anyway. #readingfc — Louis Stagg (@dinglouis_) April 25, 2021

Just a whole lot of meh to finish the season. Pauno’s subs still detrimental. Still wish Joao would spend less time stropping and more time trying to be good at football. Wouldn’t pay half as much for Olise as Sky seem to hype him up for. #readingfc — Matt Williams (@mattwilliams100) April 25, 2021

We may not be one of the most vocal fan bases, however we have gotten rid of managers before by simply not turning up. Both Stam & Clement were sacked when attendances dropped significantly. With this football, we will see the same. Pauno is living on borrowed time. #readingfc — Ed Ryding (@EdRyding) April 25, 2021

Pauno is no doubt a good coach, but his game management is awful. #readingfc — Trenchy (@AdamHumphries96) April 25, 2021

A few days on, we need a goal, we need a win, so he takes off the goal scorer and creator of our first goal and our two most influential players. This wasn’t a mistake. This is now a habit. Pauno is clueless and is being shown up week in, week out, for being a fraud. #readingfc https://t.co/07ttQVtFgq — Ed Ryding (@EdRyding) April 25, 2021

Pauno cost us this game .. shocking subs — JBH (@JBH_RFC) April 25, 2021

Has pauno ever made a good sub😂 #readingfc — . (@Jacobhdgs) April 25, 2021

Season now officially over. Pauno’s subs have made us worse. #readingfc @willow1871 — Andy (@Brownie1871) April 25, 2021

Honestly get Pauno out now. These subs make no sense wtf are these ubs week in week out — Callum (@bampton_callum) April 25, 2021

I love Pauno but his game management is very questionable — RFC (@dingaidan_) April 25, 2021