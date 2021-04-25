A number of Middlesbrough supporters have been urging forward Yannick Bolasie to remain at the Riverside in the summer following his latest message on social media after Boro’s 3-1 win against Sheffield Wednesday.

Bolasie has been a key performer for Neil Warnock’s side when he has been fit since he arrived on loan from Everton in the winter window, and he was once again influential in helping Boro earn all three points on Saturday. The 31-year-old managed to win the ball back in the final third and fire home the opening goal of the game inside the opening 20 minutes and also got an assist for the third.

It was a performance that showed how important the attacker can be when he is at his best and Boro needed that considering they are now without two strikers in the shape of Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher. The attacker has already insisted he will see what the future holds for him during the summer when his loan spell with the club comes to an end.

Warnock will likely have been impressed with the way he has performed at times and the difference he has been able to make on matches with his quality. It will therefore be interesting to see whether Boro can agree a deal that financially works for the club and for Bolasie as well.

Many Boro fans were quick to urge the attacker to return to the club next season. That came after he took to his personal Twitter account after the win against Sheffield Wednesday to issue a message to supporters and also to praise Josh Coburn for his goal.

1️⃣Goal ⚽️

1️⃣Assist 🎯

3️⃣points ✅

Also Big congrats to Josh Coburn on getting your first goal for @Boro 💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/EtWQgIGvyj — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) April 24, 2021

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Come on Yannick, give us a year cheering you from the stands, what do you say? Well done today, great finish to open the scoring #UTB — Hazel (@8252Hazel) April 24, 2021

Sign on yannick 🖊🔴⚪️🔴 — jack (@jackshuttlewor4) April 24, 2021

Great performance today, hope you stay and help get us promoted next season — rickie moy (@smoggiemoy) April 24, 2021

Well done Yannick hopefully you will be looking good in a Boro shirt next season — That Holgate Ender (@HolgateThat) April 24, 2021

Come on Yannick, sign up & enjoy the ride #UTB 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ — neil walker (@n_w1970) April 24, 2021

Top man 🙌 Boros the place for you 😍😜 — Richie Shaw (@richieshaw2611) April 24, 2021

You better be here next year 👏 — Steven Wallace (@stewallace86) April 24, 2021

What a player, sign the ting 📝🙏 — Shaun (@boroweasel) April 24, 2021