‘Boro’, ‘Stoke’ – Transfer chase on for Sheffield Wednesday player, where is the best fit? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

The chase is on for Sheffield Wednesday winger Kadeem Harris, according to reports from the Telegraph.

Harris, who has made 30 Championship appearances and registered three assists this season, is out of contract at the end of the season and could be available to sign on a free transfer.

According to the Telegraph, Watford, Stoke City, Reading and Middlesbrough are all interested in signing Harris, and are considering moves for the 27-year-old ahead of the summer.

Who would be the best fit for Harris, then? We discuss…

Phil Spencer

Personally I think that a move to Middlesbrough would suit the player.

Neil Warnock is a manager who knows Harris well and so the lure of bringing a familiar face to the Riverside Stadium is bound to be appealing.

Warnock loves players who aren’t just strong technically, but also are physically and tactically strong and that’s an area where Harris could be a real asset.

Of course Stoke City, Reading and Watford would also be good moves, but I think that a move to Teesside would be ideal.

Alfie Burns

I’m looking at Boro and thinking that project under Neil Warnock is going to be the one that looks the best fit.

Harris is in the mould of winger that Warnock likes to work with. You’ve only got to look at his recent signings at Boro: Mendez-Laing, Kebano and Bolasie.

All three of those are powerful and offer pace to the side, just like Harris does.

Warnock is going to be looking to build for promotion next season (if he doesn’t achieve it this year), which will also stand out to Harris.

When the winger sits down and assesses his options, the lure of Warnock and a familiarity of his style will standout.

Sheffield Wednesday quiz: Was it Adam Reach or Tom Lees who have done these 15 things?

1 of 15 Used to play for Leeds? Adam Reach Tom Lees

Ned Holmes

Middlesbrough and Stoke are the ones that really stand out as a good fit for me.

Warnock has worked with Harris before at Cardiff City and the winger would fit the direct style of football he favours.

Boro are in the market for new strikers this summer and adding someone to create for them would make sense.

Stoke do have a lot of attacking options in their squad but with Jack Clark and Rabb Matondo’s loan deal set to end in the summer, Harris could slot in nicely.

I think the Potters are going to be challenging for the play-offs next term, which makes them an appealing destination.