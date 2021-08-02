‘Boro legend, ‘Can’t say a bad word’ – These Middlesbrough fans react as Stewart Downing makes big announcement

Stewart Downing has called time on his playing career, bringing a curtain down on a distinguished period in the game that saw him play at the very highest level.

Possessing a magical left foot, Downing came through at Middlesbrough as a youngster and made close to 200 league appearances for them, whilst also winning the League Cup and featuring in the UEFA Cup during a really fine time for the Teessiders.

He’d play for England over 30 times in his career, too, as well as playing further in the Premier League later on in his career for Aston Villa and Liverpool, where he again won the League Cup.

The latter stages of his career saw him head back to Middlesbrough after a spell at West Ham United, before his final club, Blackburn Rovers, where he saw things draw to a close.

He said in a statement via the Boro site:

“I would like to thank all the football clubs I played for during my career and all of their fantastic fans and staff. I’d also like to thank all of the great managers I played for. As I kid I could have only dreamed of playing for the teams I played for and of getting to share the pitch with some of the players I shared a pitch with. I played with and against some unbelievable players over the years.

“I look back on the 35 times that I played for England with immense pride and I made some incredible memories that will last a life time. I feel very lucky and fortunate to have had the career I had.

“I am excited for the future whether that be in the media, coaching or management. I have learned a lot from the game over the years and gained a lot of experience that hopefully I can pass on to others.

“Thanks for everything.”

Boro fans, then, have reacted to the news and shared their fondness of Downing on social media.

Let’s look at that now:

Not bad for a lad from Pally Park 👏👏👏 #UTBhttps://t.co/D65zhXAICE — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) August 2, 2021

Never forget his cross onto Maccarones head 👏 — Anton 🙌 (@AntonSedgeman1) August 2, 2021

What a career he's had !! #utb — UTB (@DailyBoro) August 2, 2021

An absolute Boro legend, got all the time in the world for him — alex (@alexcmfc) August 2, 2021

Criminally under rated at Boro and doesn’t deserve the stick he got, the lads a local lad and the best left footed winger I’ve seen at boro #utb #legend — arron saunders🇨🇩 (@arron_boro) August 2, 2021

What a player, on his day he was unplayable when he wanted to be. Local lad gone and done it in the PL at big clubs and still came back to us. Can’t say a bad word about him really. — Dale Oldfield⚽️ (@daleyadamm) August 2, 2021

Give us a Boro highlights reel UTB!!! — James Huskinson (@Borolad_1986) August 2, 2021

What a man — liamday2005 🇦🇷 (@liamday2005) August 2, 2021

Legend — Liam Cairns (@liam_cairns10) August 2, 2021

Fallen out with more people over Downing than any other Boro subject. Always baffled by some of the critics he’s had. Started with him been too soft in his 1st spell and not been good enough his 2nd. Comfortably the best player we’ve produced in my lifetime. What a left peg. https://t.co/isjd9uLEaN — Sam (@Milburn1991Sam) August 2, 2021

my favourite boro player of all time. legend https://t.co/HjbbBkjeyl — dana maltínez 🇦🇷🧉 (@danamalt) August 2, 2021

class act always. thanks for everything, stewie 🤍 https://t.co/h198ugOkMX — éloïse (@UpTheBoroEl) August 2, 2021

