‘Boro could do better’ – Middlesbrough targeting deal for 26-year-old striker: The verdict

Middlesbrough are one of the clubs leading the race for Cambridge United striker Paul Mullin, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

Mullin scored 32 goals in 46 league appearances to help Cambridge win promotion from League Two last season, but with his contract expiring this summer, and it yet to be confirmed whether he will sign a new deal, interest in the 26-year-old is seemingly growing.

According to this latest update , Middlesbrough and Championship rivals Preston North End have now moved to the head of the chase to secure the services of the striker for next season.

But would Mullin be a good signing for Middlesbrough? And is he a player that they need to bring to the Riverside Stadium?

We asked some of our Football League World writers for their thoughts on this deal, and here, is a look at what they had to say.

Toby Wilding

It could be worth looking into for ‘Boro this one.

It is clear that they need to add some attacking firepower to their ranks this summer, and if Mullin was to be able to make a similar sort of impact to what he has for Cambridge this season, it would go some way to addressing that issue.

You imagine the chance to move to the Championship with a club the size of ‘Boro would be appealing for the striker, meaning that with his Cambridge contract expiring this summer, this could be affordable for the North East club.

That is something that could certainly be tempting for ‘Boro as they weight up their options, in the wake of what has been a challenging season for so many clubs.

However, it is worth noting that this is the first season in his career Mullin has hit double figures in terms of goals, and he would be making a big step up with a move to the Championship.

As a result, I do think Middlesbrough would have to bring in at least one other striker alongside Mullin this summer, to ensure they do have cover in case the 26-year-old is unable to adapt to that change in level.

George Harbey

I’m not sure about this one, in all honesty.

Don’t get me wrong, Mullin deserves a big move as he has been outstanding this season, scoring an incredible amount of goals in a really competitive, open League Two division. But before this season, Mullin failed to pull up any trees in the fourth tier for the likes of Tranmere and Morecambe, so perhaps it may be a case of a ’one season wonder’. The step up from League Two to the top half of the Championship is a huge one. Look at Max Watters, who left Crawley and has failed to make any sort of impact at Cardiff as of yet. A move to League One would be better suited for Mullin, and I certainly think Boro could do better. They need to bring in a striker or two, but shouldn’t be desperate.

Alfie Burns

We know that there’s a desperate need for strikers at the Riverside Stadium this summer, with Warnock eyeing one or two additions heading into the new season.

Looking lower down the EFL, Mullin is obviously a standout candidate to step up into the Championship. He scored 32 goals last season in League Two and won promotion, with the 26-year-old now heading into his peak years with massive momentum behind him. I’d have reservations about bringing him in and asking him to score the goals to fire Boro into the play-offs, though. The step up from League Two into the Championship is huge and Mullin would do well to even strike half as many goals as he has in the last 12 months. However, he’s an attractive option and mixed with the right signing to elevate some pressure, he could be a success.