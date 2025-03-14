This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Norwich City's play-off ambitions have unravelled in the last few weeks, with inconsistency halting the East Anglian side's progression up the Championship table.

The Canaries looked as though they were heading for an important three points on Tuesday evening at home to Sheffield Wednesday as goals from Borja Sainz and Ante Crnac handed them a 2-0 lead at the break.

However, three goals in 12 minutes from the Owls saw the points stripped from the hands of those in yellow-and-green as Danny Rohl's side leapfrogged Johannes Hoff Thorup's men into 11th.

Norwich still have an outside chance of finishing in the top six, but with a seven-point gap to Coventry City and no win in three matches, this task is becoming tougher and it would not be a surprise to see huge changes at Carrow Road in the summer.

Borja Sainz named in Norwich City player exit debate

It has been a campaign of two halves for the Canaries, with Josh Sargent's groin injury that he suffered in November proving to be a decisive moment in the battle for the play-offs.

It coincided with a drop-off in form for Sainz, who has been linked with a move away from the Championship side in the past, and fears will be raised of a departure once this campaign comes to an end.

Football League World has asked their Norwich Fan Pundit, Zeke Downes, which player he believes is most likely to leave Carrow Road at the end of the season, with the Spaniard named.

He told FLW: "I'd say the player most likely to leave is Borja Sainz, although I think it's now getting tighter because it looks like it was 100% going to be him, but now, he's dropped off in form and Josh Sargent has come back from injury and is back to his best, so it's quite close.

"I think it’s about 60:40 in favour of Sainz leaving, and if he does leave, then he will be missed. Obviously, he gets a lot of goals, but with his all-around play and creativity, he doesn't always offer enough."

Zeke concluded: "So, we would miss him but overall, we could improve the squad with the money that we get from him. So, I think that's the most likely one."

Borja Sainz Norwich City stats 2024/25 (FotMob)* Appearances (starts) 32 (32) Minutes played 2836 Goals (assists) 16 (4) xG 11.8 Shots (on target) 97 (43) Pass accuracy 78.7% Chances created 39 Dribble success 45.5% Touches (in opposition box) 1530 (157) *Stats correct as of 13/03/2025

Borja Sainz's lack of goalscoring in recent months is a concern

Sainz started the season in a rich vein of form, scoring six goals in his first seven matches, including a hat-trick against Derby County at Pride Park.

He continued to find the back of the net regularly, ending November with 15 strikes to his name, but he quickly started to drop off and the goals that had come so easily in the past dried up without Sargent to assist him.

While he did add to his account against Sheffield Wednesday, it is clear that the Sainz that Norwich supporters are seeing now is not the same as the one that started the campaign and with the play-off places starting to get out of reach, there will be concerns that he is already vying for a move elsewhere.

Thorup has a difficult task on his hands if he wants to keep hold of the 24-year-old, and he needs his performance against the Owls not to be a one-time thing if the Canaries are to find consistency again.