Norwich City star Borja Sainz has issued an apology to the Canaries supporters and players after the FA suspended him for six games following a spitting incident in a Championship defeat to Sunderland.

This second tier campaign has been a standout one so far for playmaker Sainz, who currently tops the scoring list in the division, with 15 goals and three assists recorded from 26 league matches.

Top goalscorers - EFL Championship 2024/25 (as per BBC Sport) Player Name Team Goals Assists Played Goals per 90 Minutes per Goal Goal Conversion 1 Borja Sainz Norwich 15 3 26 0.59 153 19% 2 Josh Maja West Brom 12 2 26 0.52 173 25% 3 Joel Piroe Leeds United 10 5 26 0.63 142 22% 3 Emmanuel Latte Lath Middlesbrough 10 2 26 0.57 158 21%

He has been a large part of Norwich’s push towards the top six, with his clinical range of shooting and ability to regularly create chances for his teammates leading the Canaries to having a regular source of goals at the top end of the pitch.

But now, Norwich will have to face the next month without the 23-year-old, who has accepted a ban and has also received a £12,000 fine for his actions.

The Norwich faithful will be hoping the club can keep in touch with a place in the top six in Sainz’s absence, but a huge challenge faces Johannes Hoff Thorup’s men as they head into some hugely important fixtures without their most influential figure.

Borja Sainz issues apology statement after FA ban

A report by Pink Un states Norwich have no plans to contest the ruling, which will see Borja Sainz miss crucial Championship trips to Sheffield United, Leeds United, and Watford, while he is also out of home games to Swansea City and Derby County.

This means Sainz will not be in the Norwich squad until February 11, when they host Preston North End.

Speaking via the club’s channels, Sainz said: "Following today's announcement from the FA, I want to take this opportunity to issue a sincere and public apology for my actions during our game against Sunderland.

"Spitting at an opponent is completely out of character for me, and my reaction in that moment was unacceptable. I deeply regret my actions and take full responsibility.

"I want to apologise directly to the opposing player, Chris Mepham, for my behaviour. Additionally, I extend my apologies to my teammates, our coaching staff and our fans. I am deeply disappointed in myself and for letting all of you down through my conduct.

"While I am saddened to miss the upcoming games, I will use this time to reflect, learn and refocus, so that I can return stronger and continue contributing to the team for the rest of the season. Thank you for your understanding and support. Borja."

Norwich City promotion hopes to suffer a dent with Borja Sainz absence

A six-match ban is a devastating blow for Norwich to handle, who desperately needed the quality of Sainz to push themselves back into promotion contention.

The East Anglian outfit face tough games against some of the Championship’s automatic promotion contenders in the next few weeks, and would find it difficult to take points off those sides even with Sainz in the team.

Now missing the Spaniard along with star striker Josh Sargent, the Canaries could struggle to get many points on the board against the more challenging sides in the division, and a poor run of form could ensue with their attack becoming a lot more toothless.

Norwich will be sweating that they haven’t left it too late for a play-off push for when Sainz returns, but the timing of this suspension has the potential to unravel all the hard work the squad has put into this campaign so far.