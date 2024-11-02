With the January transfer window not too far away, many Championship sides will have to begin getting their affairs in order, with the potential for a busy winter at Norwich City.

Johannes Hoff Thorup has seen a real turnaround in his Norwich side this season, with the Dane's system beginning to gel.

The Canaries boss will now have to look ahead to January where many possibilities could occur in both a positive and negative light.

For Norwich's sake, they hope it will be only positive news, but many scenarios could spring to mind when taking into account all the different situations surrounding Norwich at the moment.

The summer window proved to be fairly busy for departures, and may give Norwich fans some excitement about bringing players in, but certainly don't rule out the possibility of more players exiting the door at Carrow Road.

Here, we explore the best and worst case scenarios that could play out.

Worst: Borja Sainz leaves

This won't come as a massive surprise for Norwich fans, as Borja Sainz has so far proved to be one of the best players in the Championship this season.

The Spaniard has been a revelation, scoring regularly in the opening months of the season.

Sainz has really put a staple on the Canaries' campaign this season, and his brilliant form is sure to spark interest this January.

Spanish outfit Athletic Bilbao were reportedly interested in Sainz in September in a bid to return to his home country.

Fortunately for Thorup and Norwich fans, Sainz is just one year into a three-year contract signed in the summer of 2023, with his departure certainly commanding a large fee.

Luckily for Norwich fans so far, there is nothing concrete, but don't count anything out when it comes to the 23-year-old's future.

Best: Big money signing happens

Norwich did spend in the summer, but didn't exactly splash the cash, and that's where Janaury could come in.

Thorup was sensible with his transfers, bringing in the likes of Ante Crnac, Amankwah Forson, José Córdoba, Oscar Schwartau and Ben Chrisene, but their fees didn't command a large amount, which could work out in the Canaries' favour this winter.

Their net spend from the summer sits positively at (an estimated) £12.7 million, which could turn to the prospect of bringing in a big money move.

Norwich let the likes of Jonathan Rowe and Gabriel Sara go over the summer window, with Adam Idah also departing, and if Sainz is added to this list, they will have a reasonable amount of money to splash.

Norwich's four biggest departures in the summer transfer window as per Transfermarkt Player Joined Transfer fee (estimated) Gabriel Sara Galatasaray €18 million Adam Idah Celtic €9.90 million Abu Kamara Hull City €5.35 million Jonathan Rowe Marseille Loan fee (€2 million)

No doubt it will take a lot to replace Sainz and potentially other positions needed for Thorup, but this is something to keep in mind, which could also be perceived to help Norwich's promotion push with a big boost in January.

Best: Winning Karl Agnero race

The Canaries faithful will be hoping they're linked with some big names, but their future needs to be taken into account.

Leeds United, Stoke City and Norwich are among a number of Premier League and Championship clubs tracking exciting Port Vale youngster Karl Agnero, according to TEAMTALK at the start of October.

The 16-year-old has put on some brilliant displays for Vale's U18s, and although he may not be a signing for now, it's certainly an exciting deal.

Thorup may be hoping to secure a deal for the youngster in January to ensure he's a Canaries player as soon as possible.

No doubt, with the interest in the promising youngster, this will be challenging to get done in the winter.