‘Boring’, ‘Broken record’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to comments from key figure after Oxford loss

Sheffield Wednesday fell to a disappointing defeat against Oxford United yesterday as they missed the chance to close the gap on the top six in League One.

It was a frustrating afternoon for the Owls who were made to pay for several defensive lapses that undid their good work in the final third.

Speaking to the club’s media after the game, boss Darren Moore admitted it was a tough defeat to take for his side, although he insisted they must change focus quickly as they look towards a huge fixture against Ipswich Town at Hillsborough next weekend.

However, for the fans it was another message from Moore that they’ve heard before and it’s fair to say they aren’t happy with the manager, with many feeling he has underperformed with the squad he is working with.

Here we look at some of the comments to Moore after the latest Wednesday defeat…

Broken record pal 🖕🏻 — Carl Biggs (@carlbiggs21) January 22, 2022

Boring — Jack Doona (@jackdoona) January 22, 2022

Why put Brown on ? He’s a shocker and last game he played he was horrendous. If NML has to come off move MJ there and bring Storey on to shore up the back 3. Moore is tactically inept — RichB (@rbswfc) January 22, 2022

It's a 'hard one to take'

When you concede from the exact same corner routine AGAIN and AGAIN!!! — Warren (@Warren1867) January 22, 2022

He 100% prepared a script at the start of this season to reel off — Harrison (@B4Z123) January 22, 2022

How many times is he going to say we have to move on 🤦 its not changing I can guarantee at least 95% of fans saw us losing today after the good performance last week — Joe Statham (@joestatham1990) January 22, 2022

Basically Moore is saying that he accepts that we're not going to make the playoffs, he's been given everything to succeed yet he plans for mediocrity. — Andy P (@AndyisLive) January 22, 2022