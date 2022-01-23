Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Boring’, ‘Broken record’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to comments from key figure after Oxford loss

Published

11 seconds ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday fell to a disappointing defeat against Oxford United yesterday as they missed the chance to close the gap on the top six in League One.

It was a frustrating afternoon for the Owls who were made to pay for several defensive lapses that undid their good work in the final third.

Speaking to the club’s media after the game, boss Darren Moore admitted it was a tough defeat to take for his side, although he insisted they must change focus quickly as they look towards a huge fixture against Ipswich Town at Hillsborough next weekend.

However, for the fans it was another message from Moore that they’ve heard before and it’s fair to say they aren’t happy with the manager, with many feeling he has underperformed with the squad he is working with.

Here we look at some of the comments to Moore after the latest Wednesday defeat…


