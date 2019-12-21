Connect with us

Birmingham City

‘Bore off’, ‘Refund’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react angrily to 3-0 defeat against Hull

Published

2 mins ago

on

Birmingham City crashed to an 11th defeat of the season after being beat 3-0 by Hull City on Saturday afternoon.

Pep Clotet’s side have struggled of late and were hoping to bounce back after defeats to Queens Park Rangers and West Bromwich Albion last week.

The Blues arrived in Hull sitting in the lower regions of the Championship table and a 3-0 defeat ensured they dropped to 15th place.

The game in truth was fairly even in terms of possession and chances, but Tom Eaves gave the home side a 1-0 lead heading into the half time break.

Kamil Grosicki made it 2-0 just before the hour mark and it was young talent Keane Lewis-Potter that would rub salt into Birmingham wounds with two minutes remaining on the clock.

Clotet’s side will now prepare to face Blackburn Rovers next Thursday as they look nervously over their shoulders at the bottom placed sides.

Following the game, many Blues fans took to social media to heavily criticise the club and Clotet for a third defeat in three games.

Take part in our latest Birmingham City quiz – Can you get 100%?

1 of 14

What was the colour of Birmingham's away strip last season?


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Bore off’, ‘Refund’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react angrily to 3-0 defeat against Hull

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: