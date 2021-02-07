Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol City

‘Bore off’, ‘Out of his depth’ – Many Bristol City fans react to key figure’s recent post-match comments

Published

7 mins ago

on

Bristol City’s top-six hopes suffered a major blow following defeat to rivals Cardiff City in the Severnside derby.

The game was effectively over as a contest within seven first-half minutes when Curtin Nelson and then Kieffer Moore both headed home to put the Bluebirds in complete control at Ashton Gate.

It was a third loss on the bounce for the Robins, and thirteenth in total this campaign – meaning only Preston and bottom of the table Wycombe have now suffered more in the Championship.

Whilst the sides around Bristol City were unable to take advantage of their slip-up, this result only increased the pressure on manager Dean Holden.

The Robins boss has struck with a host of major injuries, but it’s now just five league victories in 16 games, which has seen them go from in touch with automatic promotion to now six points off the top-six.

Holden spoke to Bristol City’s social channels following the defeat, and below you can see the angry response from Robins supporters on Twitter, who’re losing patience with the former Oldham manager.


