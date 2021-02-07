‘Bore off’, ‘Out of his depth’ – Many Bristol City fans react to key figure’s recent post-match comments

Bristol City’s top-six hopes suffered a major blow following defeat to rivals Cardiff City in the Severnside derby.

The game was effectively over as a contest within seven first-half minutes when Curtin Nelson and then Kieffer Moore both headed home to put the Bluebirds in complete control at Ashton Gate.

It was a third loss on the bounce for the Robins, and thirteenth in total this campaign – meaning only Preston and bottom of the table Wycombe have now suffered more in the Championship.

Whilst the sides around Bristol City were unable to take advantage of their slip-up, this result only increased the pressure on manager Dean Holden.

The Robins boss has struck with a host of major injuries, but it’s now just five league victories in 16 games, which has seen them go from in touch with automatic promotion to now six points off the top-six.

Holden spoke to Bristol City’s social channels following the defeat, and below you can see the angry response from Robins supporters on Twitter, who’re losing patience with the former Oldham manager.

Bore off with the same copy and pasted script every time we lose ‘we regroup and go again’ – you haven’t got what it takes unfortunately and everyone’s scepticism at the start of the season is being proven right — Brad Greatrex (@bcfcbradz) February 6, 2021

Blah blah blah blah blah blah… not interested time to go pic.twitter.com/Y40UQMtajx — Steven Sims (@StevenS_1971) February 7, 2021

Deano you’re a cracking bloke, but there’s no shame in admitting the job is too big for you. Do the right thing. We all truly appreciate the effort you’ve put in but it just hasn’t worked out. FWIW, you’re twice the “human” Mark Ashton is. — #AshtonOut (@MarkAshtonOut) February 6, 2021

A turning point. His interviews are becoming more uncomfortable to watch by the game. Sadly way out of his depth and everyone knows it — Gary Pearce (@gazpearceGP) February 6, 2021

Out of his depth! not particularly his fault know, ashton too blame. — Blakey (@JRMBlakey) February 6, 2021

Holden stop taking blame or reverting to everything but players. Hit them hard. Mariappa, Williams, Wells, Kalas, Mawson, Massengo, Palmer all abissimal today. — JOSHTBCFC (@JOSH4816) February 6, 2021

I’ve seen enough. I’ve waited to see if Dean Holden can progress as a manager in the Championship and my verdict is HE CAN NOT DO THE JOB! Holden OUT! Ashton OUT! — Philip Bryant (@Philipjbryant1) February 6, 2021

He should resign. So should Mark Ashton And I’m still waiting now to see what @JonLansdown is bringing to this party…. — Andy Morris (@andymozz8) February 6, 2021

Dean you’re a wonderful human but time to before you take us down — johnny dean (@johnnydean84) February 6, 2021

Sounds like a defeated man, fell sorry for the bloke — will (@DiedhiouSZN) February 6, 2021