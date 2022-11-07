“Boost of confidence” – Nottingham Forest’s Alex Mighten speaks out after impressive Sheffield Wednesday display

Sheffield Wednesday put their names in the draw for the second round of the FA Cup after their comfortable 2-0 win over Morecambe on Friday night.

Owls boss Darren Moore made some changes for the cup tie, and one player who was given a rare chance was winger Alex Mighten. The 20-year-old joined Wednesday in the summer on a season-long loan from Nottingham Forest.

However, the winger has struggled for regular game time so far this season, making only four appearances in League One while making five in the various cup competitions the Owls have played in this campaign.

Mighten started the game on Friday night and lasted the whole 90 minutes. Yet the 20-year-old didn’t just get minutes under his belt; the winger also managed to grasp his opportunity and score in the 2-0 win.

After the game against Morecambe, Mighten spoke of his delight that the game was a “real confidence booster” for himself and “good for team spirit”.

Mighten said, via The Star: “It was a very good night,” he said after. “The team is the most important thing and we got through to the next round… We controlled it from the start. We kept on creating chances. We knew as long as we kept on going and kept creating chances and looked for that cutting edge that it would come in the end.

“It was a really good moment for myself and that boost of confidence was really needed for me.

“The minutes were very important but, ultimately, it is a confidence boost for me and the rest of the team as well. When we keep performing and doing well, it ultimately lifts the team spirit. On a personal note, it gives me that buzz and determination to want to carry on and keep going.”

Mighten also went on to admit that he wasn’t surprised by his limited opportunities. He said: “It was always going to be difficult. I knew what I was getting myself in for.

“The team was doing very well so it is not a case of me just slotting straight in. You have got to work your way in and prove yourself. That’s what I will continue to do and thankfully I took my chance against Morecombe.”

The Verdict

This loan spell so far has probably not turned out like many thought it would.

The 20-year-old was an impressive performer when given his chances at Nottingham Forest, so many would have thought a move to a division below would have seen Mighten play all the time. However, that hasn’t been the case because Moore doesn’t give opportunities for the fun of it, you have to earn the right to play under him.

Furthermore, performances by Marvin Johnson, Josh Windass, and Lee Gregory have meant Mighten has had to wait patiently for his chances. All Mighten can do when given game time like Friday is perform and getting on the scoresheet is a big bonus.

Mighten may expect to play again in midweek as the Owls play Southampton in the Carabao Cup, an opportunity that the 20-year-old will look to grab once again.