Boost for West Brom and Watford emerges as rival’s stance emerges on transfer agreement for 32-year-old

Championship outfit Middlesbrough have cooled their interest in Newcastle United forward Dwight Gayle, according to a report from Football Insider.

The 32-year-old is currently training away from the Magpies’ first team along with fellow teammates Ciaran Clark and Jeff Hendrick, with the latter duo also the subject of second-tier interest.

Gayle has been monitored by Watford and West Bromwich Albion this summer and according to the Northern Echo, the pair and Boro have even engaged in talks with the Magpies, though none of their proposals have satisfied Eddie Howe’s side or Gayle thus far.

And at this stage, Boro owner Steve Gibson is reluctant to approve a move for the Newcastle forward because he would prefer to pursue players who are 30 and under.

The Teesside club are in desperate need of some new forwards following the departures of Andraz Sporar, Aaron Connolly and Folarin Balogun on the expiration of their loan deals this summer, with Chuba Akpom and Uche Ikpeazu also free to leave the club if suitable offers come in.

This leaves Duncan Watmore and Josh Coburn as their main strikers, though they will need more options to come in with Chris Wilder playing two up top.

The Hornets and Baggies may count this update as good news though, with one rival seemingly out of the race for the in-demand forward who looks likely to leave St James’ Park this summer.

The Verdict:

For Albion, they are certainly missing someone like Gayle who could actively challenge Daryl Dike for his starting spot and there are no guarantees the US international will stay fit either.

Already accustomed to life at The Hawthorns from his previous loan spell, it shouldn’t take him too long to settle in again if he does make the move from Tyneside and could thrive under his former manager Steve Bruce.

However, he will probably want to seek assurances regarding the amount of game time he will get if he does want to make the move, because there’s little point in him moving if he isn’t going to be a regular starter.

The 32-year-old will probably make the same checks if the Hornets approach him, though he could be an exceptionally important player if both Emmanuel Dennis and Ismaila Sarr leave Vicarage Road this summer.

This potential opportunity to be a vital player may be tempting for the 32-year-old who will want to get in and amongst the goals as much as possible after only playing a small part for his current side last term.