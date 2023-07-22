Highlights Championship sides QPR and Rotherham United are interested in signing Arsenal defender Ryan Alebiosu, as the Gunners are willing to listen to offers for the 21-year-old.

Alebiosu, who came through Arsenal's academy, has previous loan experience at Crewe Alexandra and Kilmarnock, where he made a total of 35 appearances.

The right-back's versatility and potential at age 21 make him an interesting option for both clubs to strengthen their defence at a reasonable fee.

According to TEAMtalk, QPR and Rotherham United are both interested in signing the 21-year-old.

The Gunners are willing to listen to offers for the youngster, who spent last season out on loan with Scottish side Kilmarnock.

Arsenal are now ready to cash-in on the defender amid interest in his services from the EFL.

Who is Ryan Alebiosu?

The right-back came through the academy system at Arsenal, and has been likened to Aaron Wan Bissaka for his style of play.

His previous senior experience in English football comes from a loan spell at Crewe Alexandra during the 2021-22 campaign.

He spent the second half of that season with the League One side, where he made just six league appearances as Crewe finished bottom of the table.

The youngster’s loan spell at Kilmarnock saw him feature 29 times in all competitions for the Scottish club, who earned a 10th place finish in the Premiership table.

Alebiosu has returned from his loan spell this summer with Arsenal having decided that he can leave on a permanent basis.

It remains to be seen what kind of asking price the London club have placed on the defender, with the Millers and QPR currently leading the chase.

Alebiosu has been with Arsenal since the age of eight, but now may be set to embark on the rest of his career away from the Emirates, with Mikel Arteta holding no plans to utilise him in his first team squad.

What next for Ryan Alebiosu?

QPR and Rotherham both fought against relegation last season and survived in the second tier.

The teams finished 20th and 19th respectively in the table, but will be aiming to compete higher up the standings over the next 12 months.

It has been a busy summer window for the clubs, with a number of ins and outs in their respective squads.

Gareth Ainsworth and Matt Taylor will be looking to leave their mark on the squad, with this being both managers' first summer window in charge at either club.

The duo will be preparing their players for the start of the season, which gets underway in just a couple of weeks.

Both have their first game on 5 August, with QPR set to travel to Watford and Rotherham on the road to face Stoke City.

Would Ryan Alebiosu be a good signing for Rotherham United or QPR?

Alebiosu’s experience is still quite limited, but the move to Scotland did aid his development over the last 12 months.

If the fee can be kept reasonably low, then this could be worth a punt for either side.

Both clubs need reinforcement in their defence, and Alebiosu could be an interesting option to strengthen on the right flank.

The defender is also capable of playing further forward, making him a versatile option to have in the squad.

At 21, he also still has plenty of potential to develop into a very impressive figure, so this could be a risk worth taking.